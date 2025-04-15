Mondelēz International Continues Progress Against “Snacking Made Right” Priorities

Showcases continued leadership and meaningful progress towards a more sustainable snacking business.

Highlights include continued advancement in more sustainable sourcing, carbon emission reductions, recyclable packaging, and mindful portions.

Demonstrates how Sustainability can help drive resilience, innovation, and long-term business growth.



CHICAGO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today released its 2024 Snacking Made Right Report, highlighting the Company’s progress against its Sustainability goals. This year’s report underscores Mondelēz International’s ongoing dedication to making snacking more sustainable and reiterates its commitment to prioritizing Sustainability as the fourth pillar in its long-term Strategy – alongside Growth, Execution and Culture.1

The report also illustrates the Company’s continued commitment to transparency, showcasing meaningful progress toward its efforts to drive more sustainable and mindful snacking. Highlights of the company’s 2024 progress include:

Advancing responsible sourcing through Cocoa Life, the company’s signature cocoa sustainability program, helping to empower farming communities and regenerate landscapes, now covering nearly 91% of cocoa volume.

Accelerating climate action efforts, achieving approximately a 12% reduction in end-to-end GHG emissions across the Company’s value chain compared to 2018.

Continuing progress towards a more circular economy for packaging, with approximately 96% of our packaging designed to be recyclable.

Growing the Company’s Mindful Portion Snacks portfolio, with over 84% of revenue now derived from individually wrapped mindful portions or clear portion guidance on packs.

“We continue to prioritize Sustainability as the fourth pillar in our long-term Strategy, as we believe that a more sustainable business adds value over the long-term,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO, Mondelēz International. “With the right strategy, the right brands, the right geographic footprint, and the right people – I’m confident that we remain solidly positioned for long-term, sustainable growth.”

The company’s approach to delivering progress is two-pronged, including working closely upstream and downstream across the supply chain and playing a leadership role in industry and sector initiatives.

“I’m proud of the consistency of our approach and the strong progress we continue to achieve against our Sustainability goals in 2024,” said Christine Montenegro McGrath, Chief Impact & Sustainability Officer, Mondelēz International. “We remain focused on making an impact where we think people and our planet need it most, and I am encouraged by the results of this focus.”

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

1 We aim to regularly and transparently report our progress. You can find additional details on Mondelēz International’s ESG goals and reported information within the About This Report section of our 2024 Snacking Made Right Report .

Contact:

Maggie McKerr

1-847-943-5678

news@mdlz.com

