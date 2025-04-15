Submit Release
NL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES EXPECTED FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

Dallas, Texas, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) today announced that, subject to the completion of quarter-end closing procedures, it expects to report first quarter 2025 earnings in a press release after market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. 

NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and chemicals (TiO2) businesses.

