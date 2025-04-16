Empowering Local Chemists: A Call to Strengthen the Backbone of Community Healthcare

Trivio Pharmacy - Ahmedabad's Fatest Growing Pharmacy Chain.

There are several individual medical stores that remain unorganized and lack proper training, support, service quality, & strategies to attract new customers.

Transforming Medical Stores into Comprehensive Healthcare Hubs” — Ashit Patel

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are several individual medical stores that remain unorganized and lack proper training, support, service quality, and strategies to attract new customers. Simply holding a B.Pharm degree doesn’t ensure the sustainability of a medical store. Ahmedabad and its suburbs alone have thousands of medical stores. Moreover, India has witnessed a 27% rise in retail pharmacy outlets over the last three years (Source: http://bit.ly/4jer9vA However, a significant number of these stores are either loss-making, on the verge of shutting down, have been resold, or have already closed due to sustainability challenges. The main issues include lack of organization, and for those associated with franchise chains face high initial investments. An individual chemist often faces limited revenue opportunities, lacks negotiation power with distributors, and struggles with weak branding, ineffective marketing, insufficient operational support, and a lack of proper training. Trivio Pharmacy is an emerging brand that started its operations in Ahmedabad in March 2023 with 20 stores. Within a short span, they’ve successfully upgraded 190 individual unorganized medical stores across Ahmedabad and its suburbs, and are now on the verge of crossing the 200-store milestone.Many retailers are joining Trivio because it directly addresses their key pain points. Trivio negotiates with distributors and drug companies on behalf of all partner stores, offering better margins and deals. They provide medicine delivery twice daily, along with their own home-grown product line, making healthcare more affordable without compromising on quality.Additionally, they’ve launched diagnostic services and even offer surgical equipment on rent. Trivio is transforming medical stores into comprehensive healthcare hubs while empowering local chemists to serve existing customers better and attract new ones through corporate branding and marketing.With a minimal joining fee, no infrastructure changes required, and access to inventory management software, Trivio is revolutionizing the pharmacy retail space.Their upcoming mobile app will further enhance customer experience by enabling doorstep delivery in just 12–24 hours which is much faster than traditional online platforms. Surprisingly, even customers have embraced the Trivio concept, choosing to support their local chemists over online platforms. They appreciate the personal attention given to their prescriptions and are proud to be part of the ‘Vocal for Local’ movement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.