Perdue Premium Meat Company Receives Sioux Center “Spirit of the Community” Community Service Award to Recognize Local Area Contribution

Sioux Center, Iowa, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 12, the city of Sioux Center, Iowa and the Sioux Center Chamber of Commerce honored Perdue Premium Meat Company (PPMC) with the 2025 Sioux Center “Spirit of Community” Community Service Award. This annual award ceremony recognizes exemplary businesses, individuals and organizations that make Sioux Center a better place to live and work. PPMC was honored for the company’s local initiatives, job creation, economic impact and unwavering dedication to community service.

Perdue acquired the legacy Sioux-Preme Packing Company in Sioux Center in 2015, which originally opened its doors in 1970. The operations have a long history of supporting important community pillars, including first responders, athletics, healthcare, youth services, local businesses, education, disaster relief, the local airport, and food security; last year alone, PPMC donated 80,000 pounds of high-quality protein to feed families in Siouxland.

PPMC, which includes specialty brands Niman Ranch and Coleman All Natural Meats, processes the pork for these brands at its Sioux Center facility, and also co-packs conventional private-label pork as part of its ongoing Sioux-Preme operations. With a second further-processing facility just down the road in Sioux City, PPMC employs 450 community members and partners with more than 180 independent farm families in the state.

“In a county that is a top pork producer in the state and nation, Perdue’s investment here is part of strengthening our agricultural foundation. Perdue is a true local leader, making an impact not only economically but also by strengthening the fabric of our community through their ongoing contributions to this great place we call home,” said Sioux Center Mayor Dale Vander Berg.

"We’re proud to be a part of the great state of Iowa, and especially in the areas like Sioux Center where we have important operations. It’s a tremendous privilege to be a part of this community. I see firsthand everyday how we celebrate together, support each other during hard times, and remain committed to making our city the best it can be,” said PPMC Senior Vice President of Pork Operations Gary Malenke.

PPMC received the community service award alongside fellow honorees including the Dordt University coaching staff and Sioux Center Public Library staff, and individuals David Janssen, Benj Van Donge and Jennifer Dorhout.

PPMC is part of Perdue Farms. Learn more at www.corporate.perduefarms.com.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, Pasturebird®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Full Moon® and Spot Farms®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world.

Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

