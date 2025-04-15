RTI Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™ in the U.S. and Spain for the Seventh Consecutive Year

93 Percent of Employees Say RTI is a Great Place to Work

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the seventh year in a row. This award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at RTI. This year, 93% of US-based employees said RTI is a great place to work – 36 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"This recognition is a testament to the individuals who make RTI what it is," said Stan Schneider, CEO of RTI. "Nobody understands a company better than its employees. This certification validates our unwavering commitment to a collaborative culture, unwavering ethics, and excellent execution. I’m incredibly proud of the RTI team and the collective spirit that shapes our exceptional workplace."

The Great Place to Work survey highlights key factors that make RTI a great place to work. An impressive 97% of employees agree that when they join the company, they are made to feel welcome. Additionally, 96% believe they have equal opportunities to succeed, regardless of background, and feel that management is honest and ethical in its business practices, fostering a strong sense of trust across the organization.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that RTI stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

RTI's "1RTI" culture fosters a collaborative and inclusive environment, where team members, regardless of location, feel connected and valued. In fact, 96% of employees agreed that people at RTI care about each other, and that management is approachable and easy to talk with. Flexibility and personal growth are also prioritized, with opportunities for professional development at every stage. By embracing different perspectives, RTI empowers employees to contribute to shared success, creating a culture where every talent is recognized and respected.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 300 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 500 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

Download a free trial of the latest, fully-functional Connext software today: www.rti.com/downloads

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

