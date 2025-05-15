ISD Offers Quick Ship VLMs (Vertical Lift Modules) to Lock in Prices Amid Global Uncertainty

QuickShip VLMs Vertical Lift Modules - Installed and Running in as Little as 28 Days

QuickShip VLMs Vertical Lift Modules - Installed and Running in as Little as 28 days

QuickShip is more than just fast delivery—it’s about giving our customers peace of mind. In a world where supply chain disruptions and tariff fluctuations can wreak havoc on budgets.” — Ed Romaine

WIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Systems Design (ISD), a leader in automated material handling solutions, is proud to announce the availability of the QuickShip VLMs Vertical Lift Modules program. The program is designed to address the challenges posed by fluctuating tariffs and global economic uncertainties. This initiative ensures customers can lock in today’s prices while receiving dependable, American-made solutions faster than ever before.The QuickShip program delivers standard-sized Kardex Shuttle VLMs in as little as 4 to 6 weeks, offering unmatched speed and stability for businesses seeking efficient storage and retrieval systems. Manufactured in South Carolina, these VLMs boast six height options and are built to optimize vertical cube space while accommodating diverse inventory needs. Most notably, the program guarantees zero tariff-related price increases, providing customers with cost certainty in an unpredictable market.A Solution for Today’s ChallengesEd Romaine, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at ISD, emphasized the program’s significance: “QuickShip is more than just fast delivery—it’s about giving our customers peace of mind. In a world where supply chain disruptions and tariff fluctuations can wreak havoc on budgets, we’re proud to offer a solution that combines speed, reliability, and price stability. This is what true partnership looks like.”The QuickShip initiative reflects ISD’s commitment to supporting businesses as they navigate industry challenges. By offering rapid lead times and eliminating price volatility tied to tariffs or other global occurrences, ISD empowers customers to maintain operational efficiency without compromise.VLMs are world-renowned for their reliable high-density storage and retrieval in a myriad of applications, including MRO, manufacturing, distribution, retail, assembly, pharmaceuticals, and other industries requiring the savings of up to 85% of their floor space while reducing labor and increasing inventory and order accuracy.Key Benefits of QuickShip VLMs Vertical Lift Modules ProgramThe QuickShip program is tailored to meet the demands of modern warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers. Its core features include:Price Stability: Guaranteed 0% tariff-related price increases.Rapid Lead Times: Standard-sized Kardex Shuttle VLMs are delivered within 4 to 6 weeks.Height Options: Six customizable height configurations accommodate diverse storage needs.American-Made Quality: Manufactured in South Carolina for superior reliability and craftsmanship.These benefits make QuickShip VLMs—vertical lift modules—an ideal choice for organizations seeking high-density storage solutions to optimize space utilization while reducing labor costs and improving inventory and order accuracy.Why Kardex QuickShip VLMs Vertical Lift Modules?Kardex Vertical Lift Modules are world-renowned for their efficiency and reliability in goods-to-person ASRS systems. Each unit automatically stores, retrieves, and delivers products and inventory in large trays or totes, and containers on the trays are delivered directly to operators for order picking. With customizable widths, depths, and heights, VLMs maximize vertical cube space while supporting significant weight per tray. This versatility makes them indispensable for operations requiring compact yet robust storage solutions.By integrating the Kardex QuickShip VLMs Vertical Lift Modules program, ISD leverages proven technology to deliver exceptional performance tailored to the unique needs of its clients. In fact, with ISD’s decades of system integration experience, organizations can leverage the benefits of creating fully automated work zones integrated with conveyors, AMRs, ergonomic assist equipment, state-of-the-art software, RFID, weigh scales , and so much more. Each organization’s specific needs are evaluated and driven through ISD’s 8-step OptimalOps Program to assure success.A Commitment to ExcellenceISD has built a reputation as a trusted partner in material handling automation since its founding in 2000. With headquarters in Wixom, MI, the company specializes in designing and integrating solutions that enhance warehouse efficiency, optimize space utilization, and improve productivity across industries. From automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) to robotics and conveyor systems, ISD’s offerings are designed with scalability and flexibility in mind.The launch of the QuickShip VLMs Vertical Lift Modules program underscores ISD’s dedication to innovation and customer success. By addressing current market demands with agility and foresight, ISD continues to set the standard for excellence in automated material handling solutions.Customer-Centric ApproachISD views its customers as an extension of its team philosophy that drives every decision the company makes. The QuickShip program exemplifies this approach by prioritizing customer needs amid challenging global conditions. “Our goal is simple: keep our customers moving forward no matter what the market throws their way,” said Romaine. “QuickShip is just one example of how we’re delivering on that promise.”About Integrated Systems Design – ISDIntegrated Systems Design is a comprehensive systems integrator of automated solutions for warehouses, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and wholesale applications, improving processes and productivity while reducing operational costs. Whether providing consulting services to meet current issues or developing future scalable plans to address industry challenges, ISD creates value for a broad range of industries, tailoring systems to clients’ specific requirements. ISD expertise ranges from handling, storing, and picking pieces (eaches), cases, pallets, build lines, and special or custom handling solutions. Products and services include automatic storage and retrieval (ASRS), conveyor, robotics, batch stations, shuttles, pick-to-light, A-Frames, carousels, vertical lift modules (VLMs), controls, and software (including inventory management, WCS, WMS, MES, and ERP).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.