Artesian Resources Corporation 2024 Annual Report Available Electronically to Shareholders

Newark, Del., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), a leading provider of water and wastewater services, and a number of other related core business services, on the Delmarva Peninsula, today announced that its 2024 Annual Report is available electronically to shareholders through its website at https://www.artesianwater.com/investor-relations/annual-report/. If any shareholder would like to receive a print copy of the 2024 Annual Report, they can request one free of charge by writing or calling Artesian Resources Corporation, 664 Churchmans Road, Newark, Delaware 19702, Attention Laura Slayman (Phone Number: 302-453-6900).

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and other related core services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula, providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 9.5 billion gallons of water per year through 1,491 miles of water main to over a third of Delaware residents.

Contact:

Virginia Eisenbrey

Communications

(302) 453-6900

veisenbrey@artesianwater.com

