Heritage Mustangs Delivers Trained Mustang “Officers” to U.S. Customs and Border Protection; New Facility Grand Opening and First Adoption Event Set for April 26

New facility will expand capacity to train wild mustangs for service with law enforcement, riding horses, and as workhorses for traditional farming

WACO, Texas, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Mustangs, a program of Homestead Heritage, has delivered the first of what will be many fully-trained, formerly wild mustang horses to serve with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The delivery of four mustangs is a significant milestone in a growing partnership between Heritage Mustangs and the federal agency, demonstrating the power and potential of these resilient American icons.

Trained at Homestead Heritage’s rural Texas facility using natural horsemanship methods, these mustangs have transitioned from feral survivors to reliable, working partners. Built for endurance, mental toughness, and versatility, they are uniquely suited for the demands of border patrol work.

“These horses were born for this kind of work — tough terrain, long hours, real partnership,” said Zain Dumont, Director of Heritage Mustangs. “We’re honored to contribute to our nation’s security while giving these animals a meaningful second life.”

New Facility Grand Opening and Adoption Event

Heritage Mustangs will welcome the public to celebrate the grand opening of our expanded training facility dedicated to the gentling, training, and adoption of America’s wild mustangs, on Saturday, April 26. The grand opening will feature an adoption event with a wide range of mustangs, from fresh arrivals just off the range to those fully trained to ride, pull wagons, or work the land.

Certified by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and in partnership with Forever Branded as an official adoption and training facility, the increased capacity enables Heritage Mustangs to provide forever homes for more mustangs whose future is threatened by overpopulation in their limited natural habitat.

A symbol of resilience and freedom, the Mustang helped shape American history — plowing fields, herding cattle, and carrying pioneers across the frontier. Protected by the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act passed by Congress in 1971, these magnificent, hardy animals were declared to be “living symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the West.” With limited roaming range and few natural predators, adoption plays an important role in keeping the wild mustang population at sustainable levels.

Heritage Mustangs brings their story full circle, combining natural horsemanship with the agrarian roots of Homestead Heritage to offer a second chance to these incredible animals. Once trained, these hardy, magnificent mustangs go to a new forever home.

Getting There

The adoption event is free and open to the public, including visitors to the Homestead Craft Village and registered attendees at the Homestead Conference. The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

To attend the adoption event, drive west on Halbert Lane toward Café Homestead, 608 Dry Creek Rd, Waco, TX 76705. Parking and traffic control staff will direct you to a well-marked 1-mile route to the Heritage Mustangs facility at Homestead Heritage. Visit https://www.homesteadheritage.com/mustangs/ for more information.

Become a Qualified Adopter!

As a BLM-certified adoption and training facility, Heritage Mustangs can review and approve applications to become a Bureau of Land Management-qualified adopter onsite. Qualified adopters must meet standard requirements for owning and caring for a wild horse and burro, including specific facility parameters to ensure the safety and health of the animals. Purchasers must meet other requirements as well and certify they will provide a good home to their purchased animal.

To learn more about these requirements, visit: https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoption-and-sales/how-to-adopt-or-purchase

Wild Mustang Explores New Home A wild mustang explores its new home at Heritage Mustangs' expanded training facility. Certified by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and in partnership with Forever Branded as an official adoption and training facility, Heritage Mustangs provides forever homes for more mustangs whose future is threatened by overpopulation in their limited natural habitat. Located at Homestead Heritage in Waco, Texas, the facility will host a grand opening celebration and first adoption event on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Wild Mustangs Arrive at Heritage Mustangs New Facility A group of wild mustang eye four new arrivals at Heritage Mustangs' expanded training facility. Certified by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and in partnership with Forever Branded as an official adoption and training facility, Heritage Mustangs provides forever homes for more mustangs whose future is threatened by overpopulation in their limited natural habitat. Located at Homestead Heritage in Waco, Texas, the facility will host a grand opening celebration and first adoption event on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Wild Mustang Meets Natural Horsemanship Trainer A wild mustang meets natural horsemanship expert Zain Dumont, Director of Heritage Mustangs shortly after arriving at its new home at Heritage Mustangs' expanded training facility. Natural horsemanship establishes a bond of trust with wild horses and enables effective gentling and training. Certified by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and in partnership with Forever Branded as an official adoption and training facility, Heritage Mustangs provides forever homes for more mustangs whose future is threatened by overpopulation in their limited natural habitat. Located at Homestead Heritage in Waco, Texas, the facility will host a grand opening celebration and first adoption event on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

