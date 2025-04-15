The Gross Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC).

Shareholders who purchased shares of ESTC during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/elastic-n-v-loss-submission-form/?id=142484&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: May 31, 2024 to August 29, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Elastic had implemented significant changes to its sales operations, particularly with respect to its customer segments in the Americas; (ii) the foregoing changes were likely to, and did, disrupt Elastic’s sales operations during the first quarter of its FY 2025; (iii) accordingly, defendants had overstated the stability of Elastic’s sales operations; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Elastic was unlikely to meet its own previously issued revenue guidance for its FY 2025; and (v) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: April 14, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/elastic-n-v-loss-submission-form/?id=142484&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of ESTC during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 14, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.