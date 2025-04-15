SERVPRO Welcomes LPGA’s Sarah Schmelzel as Brand Ambassador

Accomplished Golfer Coming Off Career-Best Year in 2024

Gallatin, Tennessee, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERVPRO, a leader in residential and commercial cleanup, restoration and construction, is proud to announce Sarah Schmelzel will be wearing the brand’s logo during the 2025 season. Schmelzel is the latest partnership in a long affiliation with the LPGA, PGA TOUR, and PGA TOUR Champions.

Sarah attended the University of South Carolina where she won the 2016 Bryan National Collegiate title. She was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team and was an honorable mention All-American as a senior.

Schmelzel turned professional after graduating and joined the 2017 Symetra Tour. In her second season, she recorded seven top-10 finishes, including four top-five results in her last five events. She finished third at the inaugural LPGA Q-Series to earn her LPGA Tour card for the 2019 season. In 2024, she recorded a career-best seven top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at Blue Bay LPGA. Sarah also represented the United States at her first Solheim Cup, going 2-2 in four matches.

“We are excited to have Sarah join as a SERVPRO brand ambassador,” said John Sooker, president of Servpro Industries, LLC. “Sarah is an exceptional athlete and a fierce competitor, and we know she will bring great engagement and attention to the SERVPRO brand while helping us expand our reach with new customers and key existing client relationships.”

She finished tied for fifth, and the top-finishing American, in the Blue Blay LPGA tournament held in China in March, her best finish of the 2025 season so far.

Schmelzel is next scheduled to compete in the JM Eagle LA Championship on April 17-20, of which SERVPRO is a proud sponsor.

“Our partnership with Sarah reinforces the importance of the LPGA Tour for SERVPRO, which is a significant relationship for our company, clients, and customers,” Sooker said. “As the official cleanup and restoration company of both the LPGA and PGA TOUR, we are excited to continue to provide exceptional service and build close relationships with those who enjoy the sport at the highest level.”

About SERVPRO®

For more than 55 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 2,300 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it “Like it never even happened.”

