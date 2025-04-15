Pythian Doubles Down on AI-Readiness, Expanding AI Practice with Valuable Services and Expertise

The addition of key AI thought leaders and AI enablement workshops will further enhance customers’ AI capabilities

OTTAWA, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“Pythian”), a leading global services company specializing in data, analytics, and AI solutions, is introducing a new AI Readiness Workshop and two new AI thought leaders to the Pythian team. Shishir Suresh will join Pythian as Senior Director, AI Services, along with Karen Pfeifer, Field CAIO.

Two new workshops – the AI Readiness Workshop and the Gemini for Google Workspace Instant AI Workshop – demonstrate Pythian's commitment to empowering its customers in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. The offerings are designed to equip businesses with the knowledge, tools and expertise needed to effectively integrate and optimize AI solutions, ultimately driving innovation and streamlining AI adoption.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shishir and Karen to the Pythian team, and to expand our AI readiness services with the addition of two new workshops,” said Paul Lewis, CTO at Pythian. “Their combined expertise and leadership will be instrumental in guiding our customers through the complexities of AI adoption.” The new team members and additional services are key elements in Pythian’s commitment to becoming the market leader as it relates to AI readiness and empowering businesses to harness the full potential of AI.

Suresh and Pfeifer bring a wealth of experience and expertise to Pythian, joining a team with a solid record of transformative AI engagements. For example, Pythian’s AI team created an all-in-one solution to automate data extraction for transportation and logistics company Day & Ross. Using Google Gemini Generative AI, the solution interfaces with the company’s transportation management system (TMS), validating data accuracy and creating real-time shipment data.

Shishir Suresh has a strong background in mathematics and physics, and is a recognized Google Cloud AI/ML Champion Innovator. His career has been defined by innovation, working at the forefront of AI and ML technologies. Suresh’s unique ability to translate complex AI concepts into practical business solutions makes him a valuable addition to Pythian's AI team.

Karen Pfeifer brings over 20 years of experience in data strategy, governance and product operations. Her leadership roles at the enterprise level informed her deep understanding of data-driven business transformation. Pfeifer's expertise in strategic planning and solution design, coupled with her proven leadership skills, will be instrumental in helping Pythian's clients navigate the complexities of AI adoption.

Pythian's AI Readiness Workshop equips businesses to strategically integrate AI solutions, focusing on responsible AI implementation and ethical considerations. Through expert guidance, the workshop helps define use cases, assess AI readiness, and develop a tailored roadmap, ensuring businesses can confidently navigate the AI landscape.

Pythian's Gemini for Google Workspace Instant AI Workshop focuses on providing hands-on, practical training to empower employees with AI skills for immediate integration and increased productivity. The workshop emphasizes real-world scenarios, ensuring that businesses can quickly realize the benefits of AI and foster a culture of innovation. With these new AI workshops available to our customers and the recently announced AI partnership with GigaOm, Pythian is further supporting transformational journeys across multiple industries and use cases.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading data and AI services provider specializing in digital transformation and operational excellence for enterprise customers. We help organizations optimize their data estates, helping them to drive AI enablement, innovation, and growth. Through strategic consulting, managed services and cloud migrations, we enable cost savings, risk reduction and seamless operations while preparing businesses to adopt AI and for the future of data management. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, including Data Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Machine Learning and a certified Google Cloud MSP, we’ve delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects for leading enterprises. For more information, visit www.pythian.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, and our Blog.

