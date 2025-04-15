ACE Fire Protection Eases NFPA Rules with Expert Fire Extinguisher Service Solutions

ACE Fire Protection offers fire extinguisher services to help Brooklyn businesses easily meet NFPA standards, ensuring safety and compliance.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACE Fire Protection , a trusted name in fire safety, announced enhanced fire extinguisher service solutions today to help businesses navigate NFPA compliance complexities. Headquartered at 119 Hausman St., Brooklyn, NY 11222, ACE addresses the growing challenge of meeting stringent fire safety regulations, ensuring local businesses stay safe and compliant with expert inspections and maintenance.Contact ACE Fire Protection today at (718) 608-6428 for a fire extinguisher service quote, or visit https://acefireextinguishers.com/ to schedule an inspection.The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) sets rigorous standards, such as NFPA 10, which mandate regular fire extinguisher inspections, maintenance, and documentation to ensure equipment reliability. However, businesses often struggle with these evolving requirements, risking fines, insurance penalties, or safety lapses. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, non-residential fires caused $3.1 billion in damages in 2023, with 28% of incidents linked to outdated or faulty equipment. ACE Fire Protection’s timely services tackle this problem head-on, offering Brooklyn businesses a lifeline to achieve compliance without the headache.ACE Fire Protection, founded in 1964, has served New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey for over six decades, earning a reputation for reliability and expertise. Licensed by the FDNY and adhering to OSHA, NFPA, and NAFED guidelines, the company provides comprehensive fire extinguisher services, including:- Certified Inspections: Thoroughly checks pressure gauges, hoses, and tamper seals to ensure compliance with NFPA 10 standards.- Maintenance and Refilling: They offer on-site or in-shop services at their Brooklyn facility, with a quick turnaround to minimize downtime.- Violation Removal: Expert guidance to resolve FDNY citations and meet insurance requirements.- Custom Solutions: Tailored plans for businesses of all sizes, from small cafes to large commercial complexes.Located at 119 Hausman St., Brooklyn, NY 11222, ACE’s full-service shop is equipped with cutting-edge technology to recharge and test extinguishers efficiently. Their proprietary tracking system notifies clients of upcoming inspections, preventing lapses in compliance. This is critical in New York City, where the FDNY reported 1,200 fire code violations in 2024 related to improper extinguisher maintenance. By streamlining these processes, ACE saves businesses time and money while enhancing safety.The company’s certified technicians are fluent in local and national fire codes, uniquely equipped to serve Brooklyn’s diverse architectural landscape—from historic brownstones to modern high-rises. ACE’s commitment extends beyond compliance, offering peace of mind to business owners who juggle countless responsibilities. Their services include educational workshops, teaching employees how to use extinguishers effectively, and reducing emergency risks.ACE Fire Protection’s client list includes prestigious organizations like the NYC Fire Department and the U.S. Department of Transportation, underscoring their authority in the field. Their focus on customer service has earned them a 5.0-star rating from 48 reviewers, with clients praising their reliability and responsiveness. As fire safety regulations tighten in 2025, ACE’s enhanced services position them as a vital partner for businesses aiming to stay ahead of compliance challenges.About ACE Fire ProtectionACE Fire Protection, founded in 1964, is a leading fire safety company based at 119 Hausman St., Brooklyn, NY 11222. Specializing in fire extinguisher sales, inspections, and maintenance, ACE serves New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey with FDNY-licensed expertise. Committed to safeguarding communities, the company delivers innovative solutions that meet NFPA, OSHA, and FDNY standards, protecting businesses and homes from fire risks.

