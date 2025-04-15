Robex Announces Entry into Underwriting Agreement

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

QUÉBEC CITY, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. (TSXV: RBX) (“Robex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an underwriting agreement (the “Underwriting Agreement”) with Euroz Hartleys Limited and Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited as joint-lead managers (the “Joint Lead Managers”), pursuant to which the Joint Lead Managers will fully underwrite (in their respective proportions) the Company’s proposed offer of CHESS Depositary Interests (each a “CDI”) at an issue price of A$3.11 (CAD$2.73 based the CAD/AUD exchange on April 14, 2025) for gross proceeds of A$120 million (the “Offer”) following closure of a bookbuild for the Offer conducted by the Joint Lead Managers, and the receipt of firm commitments for A$120 million under the bookbuild. Each CDI will represent a beneficial interest in one (1) common share of the Company. The Offer is being conducted in connection with the Company’s proposed additional listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (the “ASX”). The Company intends to conduct the Offer by offering CDIs to purchasers outside of Canada pursuant to a prospectus (the “Prospectus”) to be filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (“ASIC”) and to purchasers in Canada via private placement (the “Private Placement”).

The Offer is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and all applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Prospectus will not be filed in any province or territory of Canada. The Underwriting Agreement is subject to certain terms and conditions which are customary for an Underwriting Agreement of this type, including conditions precedent, representation and warranties, indemnities (in favour of the JLMs), undertakings and termination rights. In particular, the Underwriting Agreement contains various representation and warranties by the Company relating to the Company and its business.

The JLMs will receive (i) an underwriting fee of 0.25% of the total amount raised under the Offer (“Offer Proceeds”), (ii) a management fee of 1% of the Offer Proceeds and (iii) a distribution fee of 2.75% of the Offer Proceeds, to be paid in cash upon the settlement and issue of CDIs under the Prospectus and the Private Placement. In addition, the Company may, in its absolute discretion, pay the JLMs an incentive fee of 0.5% of the Offer Proceeds.

More information about the Offering will be disclosed on Thursday, April 17, 2025, which is the anticipated date for the Company to file the Prospectus with ASIC in Australia.

About Robex Resources Inc.

Robex is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold production and development company with near-term exploration potential. The Company is dedicated to safe, diverse and responsible operations in the countries in which it operates with a goal to foster sustainable growth. The Company has been operating the Nampala mine in Mali since 2017 and is advancing the Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea.

Robex’s ambition is to become one of the most important mid-tier gold producers in West Africa.

