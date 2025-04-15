FIVE IRON GOLF LAUNCHES BRAND CAMPAIGN TO REDEFINE MODERN GOLF CULTURE

“It’s All Good Form” signals a new chapter for the brand, bringing visibility to the many ways people experience golf today—on their terms.

New York, NY, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in golf and entertainment, is launching its first brand campaign: It’s All Good Form. More than a tagline, it’s a celebration of authenticity, accessibility, and the many ways people make the game their own. At a time when golf can still feel exclusive, Five Iron is extending a welcome to players of all skill levels—no gatekeeping, no pressure, just play.

Rooted in a comprehensive consumer insights study, this campaign highlights two powerful truths: Five Iron has built a loyal, performance-minded community—and created a space where casual and social golfers feel just as at home. From league nights and solo tune-ups to happy hours and private events, Five Iron has become a true hub for modern golf culture.

With 34 locations open and more than 40 in the pipeline, Five Iron offers a different kind of footprint. These aren’t sprawling complexes off the highway—they’re integrated into the fabric of cities and neighborhoods around the world. Designed for convenience and community, Five Iron brings the game closer to where people live, work, and gather. It’s where golf fits into real life—not the other way around.

The campaign unfolds across a short film , 30- and 15-second spots, out-of-home placements, and social content. At its core is a playful reframe of the “how-to” genre—less about instruction, more about invitation: How to date night. How to save your slice. How to recover from a rough work day. How to impress a date without being good at golf (yet). From martini-fueled first swings to chest bumps over bogeys, the creative captures the real-life rhythms of Five Iron’s community.

While others scale back, Five Iron is doubling down on inclusivity and accessibility. This campaign is a reflection of the brand’s DNA—welcoming, real, and unapologetically unpolished. The vibe has always been: take the mulligan, celebrate the shank, stay for one more. It’s golf without the guardrails, and that’s exactly the point.

“We co-founded Five Iron to make golf more accessible, more relatable, and more reflective of how people actually want to play,” said Jared Solomon, CEO and Co-Founder of Five Iron Golf. “We see serious golfers in our spaces every day—getting fit for clubs, taking lessons, grinding on our simulators. But this campaign is about the other side of that experience: the culture, the camaraderie, and the energy that make golf fun and approachable for everyone.”

That energy lives in the space itself. Five Iron blends performance with play—featuring local street art, lounge seating, a full-service bar and kitchen, and a social-first atmosphere that draws people in whether they’re golfing or not. It’s built for group hangs, client outings, first-timers, seasoned players, and everyone in between.

The campaign stars comedian and golf personality Hannah Rae Aslesen of St. André Golf , and brings a raw, cultural edge that mirrors what actually happens inside Five Iron. It’s not how to play better—it’s how to see yourself in the sport.

“‘It’s All Good Form’ is more than just a tagline—it’s what we witness in our venues every day,” said Jed Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer of Five Iron Golf. “We wanted to show the soul of Five Iron—not a curated version, but the energy, the imperfection, the shared moments that turn strangers into regulars. This campaign is about making that visible—what our community has felt all along.”

Lewis brings a seasoned background in cultural branding to Five Iron, having previously held leadership roles at Sonos, Converse, and Spyce, a food robotics concept acquired by Sweetgreen. At Converse, he was the force behind Rubber Tracks, the groundbreaking music initiative that built recording studios for emerging artists around the world—a testament to his belief in brands that give people space to express themselves.

The campaign arrives during a period of rapid growth for Five Iron. Since opening its first location on 5th Avenue in NYC’s Flatiron District in 2017, the company has expanded to 34 locations across five countries, with a dozen more on the way through its franchise program launched in 2023. A 12-venue franchise deal is already in motion across Florida, and new venues are set to open this year in St. Louis, Nashville, Dallas-Fort Worth, Connecticut, Boston, and Rockefeller Center in New York City.

That momentum is supported by major investments from two industry leaders. In 2021, Callaway Golf made a strategic investment in Five Iron Golf, aligning with its mission to support the serious golfer through innovation and accessibility. In 2023, Enlightened Hospitality Investments —the growth equity fund affiliated with Danny Meyer and Union Square Hospitality Group—joined as an investor, recognizing Five Iron’s potential at the intersection of hospitality, culture, and community. The partnership was featured in outlets like CNBC, where Meyer praised Five Iron’s community-driven model and its role in redefining the modern golf experience.

Together, these backers reflect Five Iron’s ability to bridge serious golf performance with serious hospitality and entertainment, reinforcing the brand’s role in shaping the future of the sport. Because at Five Iron, it’s more than a golf swing. It’s more than a round. It’s a space to be yourself and to show up however you show up. And that’s all good form.

About Five Iron Golf:

Five Iron Golf, a leader in indoor golf and entertainment, boasts a global presence with 34 locations spanning 15 states and 5 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and a lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience, with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as the ideal space for hosting private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com .

