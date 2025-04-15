Collection of Vacation Rental Suites Unveiled at Master-Planned Fairwinds Community in Nanoose Bay

Seacliff Properties announces the addition of six new one-bedroom vacation rental suites now available at Fairwinds Residences, providing more opportunity to experience the hidden gem of Nanoose Bay

NANOOSE BAY, British Columbia, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Seacliff Properties (Seacliff) is proud to announce the unveiling of six new one-bedroom vacation rental suites at Fairwinds Residences (Residences) , adding to its existing inventory to now offer a total of 17 waterfront vacation rentals with hotel-like amenities. Located within the Fairwinds master-planned community at 3521 Dolphin Dr, Nanoose Bay, B.C., these 17 oceanfront vacation rental suites give visitors the perfect blend of relaxation and access to natural beauty within a walkable amenity-driven community.

“Nanoose Bay, a stunning hidden gem on Vancouver Island, offers countless attractions for both those who live and visit the area,” says Georgia Desjardins, Vice-President of Development at Seacliff Properties. “As many Canadians are choosing to travel locally amid the ongoing trade war, we hope to be able to invite and attract more visitors to stay and explore the many incredible destinations we have right here in central Vancouver Island. The addition of six new vacation rental suites at the Fairwinds Residences will give more guests the opportunity to experience the area for themselves.”

Formerly the Schooner Cove Hotel, the property was completely transformed in 2022 into a waterfront restaurant and a stunning collection of oceanfront and garden vacation rental suites, thoughtfully designed to deliver both comfort and style. Each suite boasts bright, open layouts with floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light, along with full kitchens and spacious private decks and patios that invite guests to enjoy the stunning surroundings. The interiors are tastefully designed with modern, high-end furnishings and hotel-quality linens, perfect for creating a serene and relaxing atmosphere. All six new vacation rental suites offer ocean-facing views of the marina, along with private patios, gas firepits, and the best price point available at the Fairwinds Residences. The new vacation rental suites are equipped with “lock-off” capabilities, allowing guests that may be travelling in groups or with family members the flexibility to lock-off between rooms.

The Fairwinds Residences are designed for comfort and versatility in any season. Whether travellers are soaking up the sun on the patio, or watching the beauty of winter storms from the cozy indoors or private deck fire pit, the Residences provide the perfect retreat for every moment. Located only 20 minutes north of Nanaimo, the Fairwinds Residences provide access to many beloved local activities, including kayaking, biking and hiking, boating, birdwatching and enjoying the area’s numerous beaches.

Beyond the accommodation, the larger Fairwinds community offers an impressive range of amenities. Guests and the public can enjoy the “best of B.C.” at Nanoose Bay Cafe (NBC), a family-run, Vancouver Island-owned and locally-sourced restaurant with scenic views of the marina located in the same building as the Residences. Pop down to the NBC Coffee Shop for locally roasted coffee, tea, and a light breakfast, or visit the restaurant to enjoy an elevated menu showcasing the beautiful West Coast with Asian influences and an award-winning wine list. Guests can enjoy room service delivered directly from Nanoose Bay Cafe to the Residences. The community also offers a breathtaking 18-hole golf course open year-round on a scenic peninsula along Vancouver Island.

In addition to the six new vacation rental suites at the Residences, the Fairwinds master-planned community is set to unveil a new Golf Club Restaurant and a neighbourhood of single-family lots throughout 2025. The Fairwinds Marina , which completed construction as of April, 2025, is another new draw for the area.

"Fairwinds is a place like no other, and one we at Seacliff feel incredibly lucky and proud to be developing. Our now-expanded offering of 17 vacation rental suites is yet another amenity of this exceptional, year-round resort-style community, where people can come to relax, connect, and truly enjoy the beauty of Vancouver Island," says Desjardins.

Beyond Nanaimo, Parksville and Qualicum offer visitors diverse attractions, seamlessly combining breathtaking natural beauty with unforgettable experiences. Golfers can explore seven courses set against stunning backdrops, open most of the year. Rathtrevor Beach offers five kilometers of shoreline perfect for families, with tidal pools waiting to be discovered. Nature enthusiasts can visit Cathedral Grove to see towering 800-year-old Douglas Firs, or venture into the limestone caves at Horne Lake. From local craft breweries and arts at The Old School House to the efforts in wildlife rehabilitation at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, the area offers a wide variety of experiences for all interests.

Reservations for the six new vacation rental suites are now open at book.fairwinds.ca .





About Seacliff Properties

Seacliff Properties (Seacliff) is a leading privately-owned real estate developer with more than 35 years of experience. With an expansive and diverse portfolio, Seacliff has a strong focus on master plan community development, with a total of six large-scale projects that span more than 2,000 acres of land across Western Canada. Renowned for thoughtful and integrated urban design, meticulous planning, and commitment to quality, Seacliff creates residential, commercial, and mixed-use spaces that enrich lives and strengthen communities. With a large presence on Vancouver Island, Seacliff is bringing a variety of residential homes and commercial development to the communities it works within, with each Seacliff home and project reflecting a deep understanding of evolving lifestyles. By integrating functionality, livability, and dynamic public spaces, Seacliff delivers vibrant, connected neighbourhoods. With a proven history of success and an ambitious vision for the future, Seacliff continues to redefine what master-planned communities can achieve.

Media Contact:

Brooklynn Doucette

Talk Shop Media

(778) 877-9799

brooklynn@talkshopmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c1bed28-025a-40d1-bd9c-95ce9544b45f

