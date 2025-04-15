Black Hammer Launches New Line of Safety Trainers and Safety Boots for Spring 2025

Newcastle Under-Lyme, Newcastle, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hammer, one of Britain’s fastest-growing safety footwear and workwear brands, announced the launch of six new safety shoes designed for Spring 2025. Tailored for warehouse professionals, factory teams, and everyday DIYers, this innovative collection combines durability, comfort, and lightweight design.





Black Hammer 2900 CrossFire





The release includes a curated range of Safety Boots and Safety Trainers to meet the evolving needs of workers seeking protection without compromising comfort or mobility. This drop includes the Black Hammer 2900 CrossFire, 2300 Echo, 2100 Range, 2700 Summit, and 2500 Razor models - engineered for performance in challenging environments.

Spring 2025 Footwear Collection



Each new model in the lineup offers distinct benefits for different working conditions:

These models were developed to support users who spend long hours on hard surfaces, deal with hazards such as slippery floors, sharp objects and debris, climb ladders, operate heavy machinery, or tackle physically demanding projects in their spare time.





Meeting the Needs of a Versatile Workforce



Meeting the Needs of a Versatile Workforce “Today’s workers need more from their safety footwear—versatility, all-day comfort, and safety-first engineering, that comes at an accessible price point,” said Hai La, spokesperson at Black Hammer. “This launch meets that need with a collection equally suited for industrial floors, warehouses, caterers or weekend projects at home.”

Black Hammer’s new line aims to make safety gear wearable without compromising protection, furthering the brand’s commitment to functional design and trade-focused innovation.



About Black Hammer

Founded in 2014, Black Hammer is one of the UK’s leading independently owned safety footwear brands. Serving both B2B and B2C sectors—including government contracts and international retailers—Black Hammer is trusted by over 740,000 trade professionals worldwide for dependable, comfortable workwear that is third-party independently tested to exceed EU and UK Safety standards at an accessible price.

They are also renowned for an industry-leading six-month sole warranty on all their footwear.





Black hammer 2100 Range







Press inquiries

Black Hammer

https://www.blackhammer.co.uk

Hai La

hai@innovationsproducts.co.uk

+447861291826

18- 20 George Street,Newcastle ST5 1DJ





Legal Disclaimer:

