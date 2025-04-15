FLUENT Introduces MOODS Black to Florida Market

A Premium Cannabis Experience with True-to-the-Plant Flavor

TAMPA, Fla., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“FLUENT” or the “Company”), a national cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, proudly announces the launch of MOODS Black, an extension of its acclaimed MOODS lineup. Featuring cannabis-derived terpenes and high-potency cannabis oil, MOODS Black is crafted to deliver an elevated and authentic cannabis experience.

In Florida, MOODS Black will debut in the Mini 1g all-in-one device. The device features the same sleek and compact format as the original MOODS Mini, but with a refined formulation that enhances the true-to-the-plant flavor and effects. Each product is made 100% from cannabis, with a rotating cast of carefully selected strains designed to match a range of moods—whether customers seek relaxation, an energy boost, or creative inspiration.





Key Features of MOODS Black Minis:

Sleek & Ultra-Compact Design – A discreet, pocket-sized device measuring just two inches.

– A discreet, pocket-sized device measuring just two inches. True-to-the-Plant Flavor – Infused with one gram of FLUENT’s premium cannabis oil for a smooth and flavorful vaping experience.

– Infused with one gram of FLUENT’s premium cannabis oil for a smooth and flavorful vaping experience. Advanced Technology – Designed for long-lasting flavor and performance, with a USB-C rechargeable port for convenience.



MOODS Black Minis are now available for purchase at all 35 FLUENT dispensary locations across Florida. They can also be found at all FLUENT New York dispensaries and in many third-party dispensaries in New York, made available through Entourage wholesale.

“As we introduce MOODS Black in Florida, we are making a strategic shift in our product portfolio,” said Robert Beasley, CEO of FLUENT. “By the end of the year, all products currently sold under the Black Line brand will be consolidated into the MOODS Black brand. This evolution strengthens our MOODS lineup, creating a seamless experience that unites our native and botanically derived vape and tincture offerings under a single, premium brand.”

For the latest updates on product releases and availability, visit FLUENT’s website and follow @Fluent_FL on Instagram.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT Corp. ("FLUENT") a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities and 42 active retail locations. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

FLUENT’s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

Company Contact:

Robert Beasley, CEO

investors@getfluent.com

Media Contact:

Press@getfluent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00367cd5-1091-4927-9818-945e32790dc6

MOODS Black Mini Device

