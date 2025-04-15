Superior Industrial Refrigeration Engineer Earns PE License in Idaho

FRUITLAND, Idaho, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Industrial Refrigeration (SIR) is proud to announce that team member Mike Sansom has officially received his Professional Engineer (PE) license from the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses.

“This is a big deal—not just for Mike, but for our whole team! He’s an excellent engineer and his PE license is well earned and well deserved. The desire to keep pushing himself professionally speaks volumes about who he is—not just as an engineer, but as a teammate and leader. It also reflects the kind of team we’re building here at SIR. Having a PE in-house—especially someone of Mike’s caliber—is yet another cornerstone in the foundation we’re building to become the most trusted and capable industrial refrigeration team in the Northwest,” said Mike Hastings, CEO.

The PE license is one of the highest credentials in the engineering profession, signifying technical excellence, ethical responsibility, and a demonstrated commitment to public safety. For engineers in the industrial refrigeration field, this certification reflects a mastery of complex systems and the ability to lead critical projects from design through implementation.

"Mike’s achievement is a big win for our team and for the clients we serve across the northwest," said Eric York, President and Sales Director of SIR. "We’re proud to support his growth and celebrate this well-deserved milestone."

Superior Industrial Refrigeration, based in Fruitland, Idaho with a regional office in Ogden, Utah, provides ammonia refrigeration construction and ongoing service solutions for food processing, cold storage, and distribution facilities. The company is recognized for its hands-on engineering approach, strong emphasis on safety and training, and long-standing industry relationships.

Since joining SIR, Mike Sansom has contributed to the development and execution of large-scale refrigeration systems throughout Idaho and surrounding states. His new PE designation underscores the company’s commitment to technical excellence and elevates the depth of engineering expertise available to SIR clients.

To learn more about Superior Industrial Refrigeration and its team, visit www.superiornh3.com.

About Superior Industrial Refrigeration:

Superior Industrial Refrigeration (SIR) delivers industrial ammonia refrigeration system design, installation, and service solutions across the Pacific Northwest and Utah. With a focus on industrial applications, SIR combines innovation, safety, and precision engineering to support mission-critical operations in food processing and beyond.

Media contact:

Denise Covington, Marketing Manager

denise@superiornh3.com

208-231-0155

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a259d32-4911-47b3-b200-1d0229db79fc

Michael G. Sansom, P.E. Superior Industrial Refrigeration engineer Mike Sansom earns Idaho PE license, enhancing in-house expertise for industrial clients across the Northwest.

