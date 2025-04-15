Parexel appoints Charlotte Moser, MD, PhD, MBA as Chief Medical Officer

Veteran Oncologist and Clinical Development expert to lead global medical strategy supporting patient-focused drug development and delivery

DURHAM, N.C., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel , one of the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs) providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services, today announced the appointment of Charlotte Moser, MD, PhD, MBA as Chief Medical Officer. This key leadership appointment reinforces Parexel’s unwavering patient focus and commitment to advancing new therapies through innovation-driven global clinical research and strong therapeutic expertise.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Moser to Parexel," said Peyton Howell, Chief Executive Officer. "As a clinician, she embodies Parexel’s dedication to keeping patients at the heart of everything we do. Additionally, her unique perspectives as a biotech leader and practicing oncologist — along with her proven track record in delivery of clinical trials around the globe — will be invaluable to our team and customers as we continue to accelerate the delivery of life-changing therapies to patients.”

As Chief Medical Officer for Parexel, Dr. Moser will provide medical and scientific leadership globally, building on the company’s regulatory and therapeutic expertise with a significant focus on innovative drug development strategies and clinical trial design. With more than 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry, she brings a unique combination of strategic clinical development leadership as well as experience as a principal investigator. Dr. Moser has served as head of clinical development at biotechnology and life sciences companies, bringing her clinical expertise to the early development of targeted oncology diagnostics and therapeutics and working closely with global regulators to support the approval of new therapies. Her proven ability to drive drug and medical device strategy and development make her well-suited to lead Parexel’s diverse portfolio of clinical research services across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

“I’m delighted to join an organization at the forefront of patient-focused drug development and healthcare innovation, with differentiated expertise in meeting the needs of life sciences customers worldwide,” said Dr. Moser. “I look forward to working with our global expert team on programs in different countries and across specific patient and local healthcare needs — all with the goal of supporting our customers in the development of ground-breaking therapies for patients.”

Prior to joining Parexel, Dr. Moser was Senior Vice President of Clinical Development for Celcuity Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing targeted therapies for multiple solid tumor indications. She earned an MD from Vrije University Amsterdam and completed oncology training and earned a PhD in Biostatistics at the University of Leiden in The Netherlands. Dr. Moser also earned an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a certificate in drug development (Oncology and Cancer Biology) from Harvard Medical School.

About Parexel

Parexel is among the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs), providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services to help life-saving treatments reach patients faster. Leveraging the breadth of our clinical, regulatory and therapeutic expertise, our team of more than 24,000 global professionals works in partnership with biopharmaceutical leaders, emerging innovators and sites to design and deliver clinical trials with patients in mind, increasing access and participation to make clinical research a care option for anyone, anywhere. Our depth of industry knowledge and strong track record gained over the past 40 years is moving the industry forward and advancing clinical research in healthcare’s most complex areas, while our innovation ecosystem offers quality solutions to make every phase of the clinical trial process more efficient. With the people, insight and focus on operational excellence, we work With HeartTM every day to treat patients with dignity and continuously learn from their experiences, so every trial makes a difference. This approach continues to earn us recognition industrywide, with Parexel being the recipient of the 2024 and 2023 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award for advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships, named “Best Contract Research Organization” in November 2023 by an independent panel for Citeline, and “Top CRO to Work With” by investigative sites worldwide in the 2023 WCG CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

