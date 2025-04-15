Nerdio Accelerates Microsoft 365 Management for Modern MSPs with Launch of Nerdio Manager for MSP 6.0

Nerdio Manager for MSP 6.0 delivers major innovations for automating, securing, and troubleshooting Microsoft 365 and AVD environments.

CHICAGO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, the automated End-User Computing (EUC) platform transforming how organizations deply and manage Microsoft cloud technologies, today announced the launch of Nerdio Manager for MSP 6.0, significantly enhancing the platform's capabilities for managing Microsoft 365. This update reinforces Nerdio Manager’s status as the most comprehensive cloud management tool for MSPs. In addition, NMM 6.0 signifies Nerdio’s continuing evolution beyond Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) automation, bringing Microsoft 365 management to the forefront of the platform.

The latest enhancements make it easier for MSPs to optimize, secure, and streamline both Microsoft 365 and AVD environments. With NMM 6.0, MSPs can:





Reduce operational complexity and manual intervention.

Deliver better end-user experiences with streamlined Microsoft 365 management.

Improve security and compliance with expanded CIS, Azure Government, and GCC high support.

Boost efficiency with enhanced automation, tenant monitoring, and professional services automation (PSA) integration.

NMM 6.0 delivers the most comprehensive and streamlined management experience for Microsoft 365 and AVD in the industry. Remote Monitoring and Management solutions and other piecemeal tools typically focus on endpoint management and address Microsoft 365 and AVD separately. Nerdio Manager instead supports both in a single platform, reducing tool fatigue and inefficiency. Furthermore, NMM’s automation and UI enhancements simplify workflows and reduce operational complexity, unlike traditional Microsoft admin tools.

“Today’s MSPs support their SMB customers with a lot more than just Azure Virtual Desktop. In the past, they’ve relied on a disparate mix of tools to manage Microsoft 365 and AVD, which has proven to be a costly and cumbersome process,” said Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO and Co-founder of Nerdio. “Nerdio has evolved alongside MSPs to offer a better alternative, expanding NMM to support both Microsoft 365 and AVD seamlessly in a single package. Unlike other solutions, Nerdio Manager for MSP is purpose-built for MSPs, with multi-tenant management, automation, and security best practices baked in.”

NMM 6.0 equips MSPs with over 10 new capabilities for managing Microsoft 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop ecosystems. Leading features include:

Auto-Scale Profiles allows MSPs to define multiple scaling profiles based on time, workload, or user demand, ensuring resources scale dynamically to meet customer needs.

allows MSPs to define multiple scaling profiles based on time, workload, or user demand, ensuring resources scale dynamically to meet customer needs. Tenant Monitoring provides real-time insights into Microsoft 365 and AVD environments, including performance metrics and alerts. This gives MSPs proactive issue management and data-driven decision-making for better service delivery.

provides real-time insights into Microsoft 365 and AVD environments, including performance metrics and alerts. This gives MSPs proactive issue management and data-driven decision-making for better service delivery. Azure Government Support enables compliance with government cloud regulations and security frameworks, opening new opportunities to serve government agencies and highly regulated industries.

enables compliance with government cloud regulations and security frameworks, opening new opportunities to serve government agencies and highly regulated industries. Early Access to New UI provides a refreshed and more intuitive user interface with streamlined navigation, improving efficiency for MSP admins while reducing time spent on platform navigation and setup.

provides a refreshed and more intuitive user interface with streamlined navigation, improving efficiency for MSP admins while reducing time spent on platform navigation and setup. Application Discovery for Images automates application inventory discovery within images, reducing the need for manual tracking. This saves time, prevents deployment errors, and ensures accurate image creation.

“This latest release offers a massive leap forward for modern MSPs that see their clients’ Microsoft 365 deployments expand rapidly. Nerdio Manager for MSP 6.0 introduces a variety of automation, security, and troubleshooting features that help simplify, optimize, and safeguard Microsoft 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop environments,” said Amol Dalvi, Vice President of Product & Engineering at Nerdio. “NMM 6.0’s innovative auto-scale profiles and application discovery tools make automation easy to implement and manage. Meanwhile, expanded CIS coverage and Azure Government support help MSPs ensure that Microsoft 365 and AVD deployments meet the latest security standards with minimal effort.”

For more information, please visit Nerdio Manager for MSP.





About Nerdio

Nerdio is a leading provider of powerful, simplified cloud management solutions for businesses of all sizes. Trusted by enterprise IT departments and managed service providers (MSPs) alike, Nerdio equips organizations with seamless, cost-effective management tools for Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, and comprehensive Modern Work solutions.

With thousands of customers worldwide, Nerdio accelerates cloud adoption, enabling companies to thrive in an era of hybrid work by providing modern, future-proof technology that adapts to evolving workplace needs.

For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.

