Mitratech Spotlights ARIES™ AI Ecosystem & Interconnected Compliance Platform at Annual User Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a leading provider of legal, risk, and HR software solutions, today kicks off its annual conference, Interact , in Dallas, TX, with the addition of new AI solutions and customer-driven integrations across its portfolio. Drawing the largest attendance in Mitratech’s history, Interact is bringing together industry leaders across legal and claims, compliance, risk, and HR over the next two-and-a-half days to share knowledge and engage in over 40 panels, workshops, keynotes, technology demos, and training.

The Company’s integrated platform vision will take center stage with a live look at deeper enhancements spanning data intelligence, AI, and user experience (UX), including the evolution of the Company’s AI ecosystem, ARIES ™. Mitratech will spotlight the ARIES™ agentic capabilities now available in workflow automation, legal spend, and risk management — along with a preview of expanded features to come. Early-access customers will share real-world use cases and the business impact they’re already seeing from these AI-powered tools.

“Legal, risk, and HR leaders are no longer operating in siloes — so their software can’t be, either,” said Mike Williams, Mitratech CEO. “With the current scope of regulatory complexities, our customers are turning to software to help them ‘look around the corner’ and prepare for what’s next. This week, we're excited to spotlight the AI innovations at the forefront of that effort – all aimed at centralizing their data, streamlining compliance, and delivering smarter, more connected business intelligence.”

Other notable product enhancements on display will include the integration of Mitratech’s document automation solution, HotDocs, into its workflow automation and matter management solutions; previews of upcoming releases to its industry-leading legal management platform, TeamConnect; the recent launch of CounselConnector™ and new legal document processing capabilities for legal invoices and U.S. government notices ; the announced launch of Mitratech HQ, the front door to a Mitratech customers’ solutions and data; and a new Integrated risk management capability connecting risk workflows and data into a holistic view of enterprise risk.

Mitratech’s connected solutions initiative, a holistic approach to legal, risk, and HR management; advanced business continuity planning capabilities integrated into its enterprise risk management platform; and much more.

“We are thrilled to host experts, industry voices, and strategic partners at Interact 2025,” added Mike Williams, CEO of Mitratech. “We’re operating in a supercycle of technology innovation, which means we also need to be empowering a supercycle of strategic leadership. Interact is taking place at a pivotal time, and it’s never been more critical to bring teams together to share ideas, think bigger, and understand how to navigate a constantly shifting market.”

This year will feature notable speakers from leading organizations like IDC, Morgan Stanley, Honeywell, Okta, Tarian Group, NextEra, Chevron, Paramount, Hyundai, Citgo, Toyota, General Motors, ACI Worldwide, FedEx, and more.

Interact 2025 is sponsored by Morae Global Corporation, Paycor, Harbor, Kroll, Athennian, iManage, Mosaic, Oracle, Consilio, Salesforce, and Vault Verify.

For more information, please visit: https://interact.mitratech.com/flagship/

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 24,000 organizations worldwide, spanning more than 160 countries.

For more info, visit: www.mitratech.com

Contact

Ashley Estilette

pr@mitratech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.