AB INTL GROUP Reports of Financial Results for period ending February 28, 2025, and consistent achieved Net Profitability

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. (OTC: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, announces its financial results for the period ended February 28, 2025. The financial results have been filed in a 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")

Key Financial Highlights:

Revenues for the three months ended February 28, 2025, increased 175% to $1,058,543, as compared to $385,253 for the three months ended February 29, 2024.

Net income for the three months ended February 28, 2025, to the amount of $214,931, as compared with a net loss of $494,919 for the corresponding period in 2024.

Revenues for the six months ended February 28, 2025, increased 42% to $1,684,893, compared to $1,187,000 for the six months ended February 29, 2024.

Net income in the amount of $164,895 for the six months ended February 28, 2025, compared with a net loss of $451,319 for the corresponding period in 2024.

On January 27, 2025, the Company sold its proprietary broadcasting platform (ABQQ.tv). Subsequently, the Company entered into an arrangement with a third-party platform to broadcast its film and TV drama copyrights in March 2025. The Company continues to engage in the sale and purchase of film and drama copyrights as one of the revenue-generating activities.

On March 1, 2025, Anyone Pictures Limited (“APL”), the major shareholder of the Company, has entered into a shareholder line of credit agreement with the Company. APL agreed to provide a line of credit to the Company for a total amount of no more than $2,000,000. The amount under this line of credit is non-interest bearing and due on demand starting from March 1, 2025.

On March 13, 2025, the Company incorporated AI+ Hubs Corp, a new wholly owned subsidiary pursuant to the Delaware General Corporation law. The new subsidiary is principally engaged in copyrights sales and providing embedded marketing services.

On March 14, 2025, the Company issued 2,000,000,000 shares of its restricted common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to Chiyuan Deng, the Chief Executive Officer, as a bonus to executives.

“We are actively exploring the development of an AI-empowered ecosystem for the creation and distribution of short-form dramas through our subsidiary AI+ Hubs Corp, fostering innovation and efficiency in content production and dissemination,” Chiyuan Deng, ABQQ’s CEO and CEO of AI+ Hubs Corp, stated.

About AB International Group Corp.

AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. We are engaged in acquisition and distribution of movies. The Company operates AB Cinemas, a physical movie theater currently in NY with plans to expand nationwide (www.abcinemasny.com). Will be synergic effect with the new subsidiary AI+ Hubs Corp is principally engaged in copyrights sales and providing embedded marketing services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to changes to the Company’s management team and statements relating to the Company’s transformation, financial and operational performance including the acceleration of revenue and margins, and the Company’s overall strategy. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in AB International Group markets as well as the other risks detailed in company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AB International Group undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Charles Tang

(852) 2622 2891

corp@abqqs.com

