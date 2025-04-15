Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,259 in the last 365 days.

Constellium posts 2025 Annual General Meeting Materials

PARIS, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) (the “Company”) today announced that the Proxy Statement filed on Form 8-K and other documents for the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 15, 2025, at 5 PM CET (11 AM EDT), are available on its website at https://www.constellium.com/investors/shareholder-meetings and will be available to shareholders entitled to vote free of charge at the offices of the Company by contacting the Corporate Secretary at cstm.corporatesecretary@constellium.com.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.

www.constellium.com

Media Contacts
   
Investor Relations Communications
Jason Hershiser Delphine Dahan-Kocher
Phone: +1 443 988-0600 Phone: +1 443 420 7860
investor-relations@constellium.com delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com
   

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Constellium posts 2025 Annual General Meeting Materials

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more