Constellium posts 2025 Annual General Meeting Materials

PARIS, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) (the “Company”) today announced that the Proxy Statement filed on Form 8-K and other documents for the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 15, 2025, at 5 PM CET (11 AM EDT), are available on its website at https://www.constellium.com/investors/shareholder-meetings and will be available to shareholders entitled to vote free of charge at the offices of the Company by contacting the Corporate Secretary at cstm.corporatesecretary@constellium.com.

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.

