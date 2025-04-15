SoundThinking Enhances PlateRanger Investigative Capabilities with Integrations into SafetySmart Platform and Partner Technologies, Providing a ‘Force Multiplier’

Summary: SoundThinking expands public safety capabilities with the integration of PlateRanger into its SafetySmart platform alongside ShotSpotter and CrimeTracer, enabling connected workflows and expanding investigative capacity for law enforcement agencies.

FREMONT, Calif. and COLUMBIA, Md., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology provider, today announced the integration of PlateRanger™ powered by Rekor® (Nasdaq: REKR) – its advanced license plate and vehicle recognition (ALPR) solution – into the company's SafetySmart™ platform alongside ShotSpotter® and CrimeTracer™. These milestones strengthen SoundThinking's commitment to open standards and seamless interoperability, empowering law enforcement agencies to accelerate investigations, uncover new leads, and improve public safety outcomes by further integrating valuable information technologies.

The integrations enable agencies to combine real-time gunshot detection data from ShotSpotter with vehicle identification through PlateRanger and cross-jurisdictional investigative insights from CrimeTracer, enabling a unified, intelligence-rich workflow. PlateRanger also now integrates with Axon’s Fusus, the leading Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) solution, expanding cross-platform value for agencies nationwide.

The capability to integrate data across technologies further bolsters law enforcement agencies’ efforts to solve crime, protect communities, and seek justice for victims.

"The true power of the platform lies in its ability to seamlessly integrate and amplify the value of every data source," said Ralph Clark, President and CEO of SoundThinking. "By combining ShotSpotter's real-time gunshot detection with PlateRanger's LPR insights and CrimeTracer's investigative intelligence, we believe agencies gain a force multiplier – potentially unlocking deeper, faster, and more precise investigations. With open integrations, agencies can quickly implement these capabilities into their existing solutions, maximizing operational efficiency without disrupting workflows. This interconnected approach helps to accelerate case resolution, foster collaboration, and ensure no critical lead goes unnoticed."

The integration delivers multiple benefits to law enforcement agencies:

Enhanced Investigations with Gunshot Detection

Agencies can now directly link gunfire events with suspect vehicle data, enabling more comprehensive and rapid follow-up.

Leveraging the Rekor Public Safety Network (RPSN) for LPR reads and CrimeTracer’s Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) and public records access gives investigators a wider pool of data for identifying connections.

Integrated systems enable cross-agency data sharing, helping uncover links between incidents that might otherwise remain siloed.

Unlike closed ecosystems from other providers, SoundThinking’s commitment to open standards enables SafetySmart to integrate with existing systems without disrupting workflows—setting it apart as a key market differentiator.

“The integration of PlateRanger into SoundThinking’s SafetySmart platform represents a significant advancement in delivering real-time, actionable insights that drive better public safety outcomes,” said Robert A. Berman, CEO of Rekor Systems. “Powered by Rekor’s industry-leading artificial intelligence, PlateRanger transforms vehicle data into investigative intelligence—turning moments into leads and leads into results. By enabling CrimeTracer’s seamless data-sharing across jurisdictions with the RPSN, we’re not only expanding investigative capacity but also advancing a new standard for interoperability that supports communities, agencies, and the pursuit of justice."

The RPSN is a federated, peer-to-peer data sharing platform that empowers law enforcement agencies to collaborate across jurisdictions by securely exchanging vehicle recognition data—without relying on centralized data lakes. Designed with an open, system-agnostic architecture, the RPSN enhances investigative speed, data security, and interoperability, while respecting data ownership and agency control.

These integrations creates value across SoundThinking’s market footprint, which includes over 175 ShotSpotter customers, approximately 2,100 CrimeTracer agencies with access to more than 1 billion records, and extends new interoperability benefits to Fusus customers nationwide.

To learn more about SoundThinking's SafetySmart platform, please visit www.SoundThinking.com.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger™ powered by Rekor®, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.‍

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data – laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@soundthinking.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (203) 546-0444

ahira@soleburystrat.com

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Rekor Systems, Inc.

Charles Degliomini

ir@rekor.ai

