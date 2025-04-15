Cardinal Dermatology Center Opens May 1 in Cary, NC

Kevin Nethers, M.D., FAAD

Launch Coincides with Skin Cancer Awareness Month

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Just in time for Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Cardinal Dermatology Center is proud to announce the grand opening of its new practice at 150 Wellesley Trade Lane, Suite 204, Cary, NC, on May 1, 2025. The practice will be led by Kevin Nethers, MD, FAAD , a board-certified dermatologist recognized for his compassionate care and clinical expertise in skin cancer detection and treatment, as well as chronic dermatologic conditions such as acne, psoriasis, and eczema.Dr. Nethers brings a deeply personal commitment to dermatology, inspired by his family’s history of skin cancer. His dedication has driven him to participate in groundbreaking melanoma research that now contributes to NCCN treatment guidelines. With a strong focus on early detection, Dr. Nethers provides full-body skin exams, mole evaluations, and comprehensive care for both melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers.May Is Skin Cancer Awareness MonthOne in five Americans will be diagnosed with skin cancer by the age of 70. Early detection saves lives, and Cardinal Dermatology Center is here to help. With same-week availability, easy online self-scheduling, and a convenient Cary location with ample free parking, patients can now access expert dermatological care without the long wait.“We opened Cardinal Dermatology to make high-quality skin care more accessible to the Cary community,” said Dr. Nethers. “Whether you need a skin cancer screening or help managing chronic skin conditions, we’re here to provide prompt, personalized care.”Comprehensive Dermatology ServicesCardinal Dermatology Center is now accepting new patients for: Skin cancer screenings and mole checks- Acne, eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea treatment- Hair loss evaluations- Suture removals, wound checks, and injection visits- Annual full-body exams and chronic disease managementPatients can book appointments directly at www.cardinaldermatologycenter.com About Dr. Kevin Nethers- Board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained specialist- Graduate of the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine- Completed dermatology residency at the KCU-GME Orlando Dermatology Consortium (Chief Resident)- Passionate about skin cancer prevention and patient educationOutside of medicine, Dr. Nethers enjoys time with his wife and young son, golfing, and cheering on his alma mater — the University of Florida.Contact:Cardinal Dermatology Center150 Wellesley Trade Lane, Suite 204Cary, NC 27519Phone: 919-230-4016Website: www.cardinaldermatologycenter.com

