Lifeward Launches Sales of the ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton in U.S. Market

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seventh generation of industry-leading personal exoskeleton is now available nationwide for individuals with spinal cord injury

New and improved features streamline user experience for greater control, engagement, and confidence during walking in everyday environments

Lifeward Ltd., (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative medical technology to transform the lives of people with physical limitations or disabilities, today announced the U.S. national launch of the ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton, the next generation of its groundbreaking personal exoskeleton technology. The Company will now begin sales of ReWalk 7, which includes innovative new and enhanced features such as cloud connectivity and customizable walking speeds, to provide a more functional and personalized walking experience for individuals with spinal cord injury (“SCI”).





“The ReWalk 7 was developed over several years, integrating advanced technological innovations with feedback from clinicians and patients to build upon the ReWalk’s world-class reputation for industry leadership,” said Larry Jasinski, CEO of Lifeward. “The result is a device that is optimized for real-world use, with an unmatched user experience and freedom of movement. We are thrilled to be able to provide paralyzed individuals across the country with a new option for integrating walking to everyday life.”

As part of the FDA clearance process, Lifeward worked with more than two dozen end users and physical therapists, respectively, to gather critical feedback on the impact of the device in both the rehabilitative and real-world settings.

“The feedback we received from clinicians and ReWalkers was invaluable,” said Jill Butler, PT, DPT, NCS, Director of Clinical Development for Lifeward and the Primary Investigator for usability testing. “Therapists felt that the handheld device will make training sessions much easier and more efficient, and ReWalk users were excited about the enhanced level of confidence and control they felt using the new crutch control unit. This feedback helped us to optimize the ReWalk to maximize success in real-world environments.”

Advancements of the ReWalk 7 include:

Smoother Movement: Users can select from two customizable walking speeds, allowing for seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor walking environments.

The ReWalk 7 received FDA clearance in March 2025, building upon two other recent major advancements in technology and market access for the ReWalk product line. First, in 2023, Lifeward added the innovative capability for the ReWalk 6.0 system to allow users to navigate stairs and curbs , thereby enabling users’ access to a wider array of everyday environments. Second, in 2024, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) finalized a Medicare reimbursement pathway for personal exoskeleton use, further expanding access to the ReWalk Exoskeleton for more individuals living with SCI.

The ReWalk 7 is now available for purchase in the U.S. for personal use, as well as in the clinical setting. For more information, please visit GoLifeward.com/ReWalk7.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity System, the ReStore Exo-Suit, and the MyoCycle FES System. Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. Lifeward®, ReWalk®, ReStore®, and Alter G® are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

