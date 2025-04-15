Bitget Wallet Supports Babylon Mainnet for Seamless BABY and BTC Staking





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has announced official support for the Babylon Genesis mainnet. With this integration, users can now easily add the Babylon network in-app, transfer and receive $BABY, and participate in native staking for both $BABY and $BTC directly within the wallet. A dedicated Babylon DApp section has also been launched, allowing users to quickly discover and interact with the growing Babylon ecosystem.

Babylon introduces a new layer of utility for Bitcoin by enabling it to secure proof-of-stake (PoS) networks. With Babylon Genesis now live, users can stake $BTC and $BABY onchain via Bitget Wallet, unlocking new yield opportunities while contributing to the security and liquidity of PoS chains. Bitget Wallet users can also connect directly to Babylon's website for one-click $BTC staking, simplifying access to Babylon's staking functions and reducing the technical barriers for participation.

As one of the wallets with the broadest support for public blockchains, Bitget Wallet offers an extensive multichain infrastructure that supports over 130 blockchain networks and seamless access to nearly a million tokens and over 20,000 DApps. The Babylon integration further reinforces Bitget Wallet's commitment to enabling real onchain participation through secure and accessible tools. By supporting both Bitcoin-native and Babylon-native assets, Bitget Wallet empowers users to bridge liquidity and security between ecosystems in a single interface.

"As the Web3 ecosystem matures, it's important to lower barriers to participation in emerging networks like Babylon," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "By supporting native $BABY and $BTC staking in a secure and accessible way, we aim to contribute to a more inclusive onchain environment—where crypto is usable and relevant for everyone."

Experience Babylon mainnet on Bitget Wallet.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser and crypto payment solutions. Supporting over 130 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300+ million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets.

