Profound Medical AUA 2025 Investor Event Agenda

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) (“Profound” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue, announced today additional details regarding its hybrid (in-person and virtual) investor event taking place on Monday, April 28, 2025, during the American Urological Association’s (“AUA”) Annual Meeting.

The event will be held at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas, NV. The agenda will commence at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) and is scheduled to conclude at approximately 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The program will feature presentations from members of Profound’s management team as well as by leading physicians.

Agenda:

TIME (PT) SPEAKER DETAILS 3:30 – 3:45 p.m. Mathieu Burtnyk, Ph.D. – President Welcome and introduction; peri-operative results from the Level 1 CAPTAIN post-market study comparing the TULSA procedure to radical prostatectomy in men with localized prostate cancer 3:45 – 4:00 p.m. Ram A. Pathak, M.D. – Associate Professor in the Department of Urology at Mayo Clinic Florida Dr. Pathak’s experience with TULSA-PRO®, including workflow optimization and clinical outcome data 4:00 – 4:15 p.m. Arun Menawat, Ph.D. – CEO and Chairman Two key 2025 programs: TULSA-AI®module for benign prostatic hyperplasia (“BPH”), including a live demonstration of the technology; and TULSA+, combining TULSA-PRO®system and consumables with Siemens Healthineers’ Magnetom Free.Max interventional MRI as a total prostate solution 4:15 – 4:25 p.m. Naveen Kella, M.D. – Founder of The Urology Place and an Adjunct Assistant Professor for the UT Health Science Center San Antonio TULSA procedure’s ability to safely, effectively and efficiently treat BPH, present and future 4:25 – 4:40 p.m. Tom Tamberrino – Chief Commercial Officer TULSA+ program business model, benefits, targets and commercial plans 4:40 – 5:00 p.m. Q&A



For those attending the event in-person, advance registration is required using this LINK.

A live and archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s website under “Webcasts” in the Investors section.

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO®, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. The TULSA procedure, performed using the TULSA-PRO® system, has the potential of becoming a mainstream treatment modality across the entire prostate disease spectrum; ranging from low-, intermediate-, or high-risk prostate cancer; to hybrid patients suffering from both prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia (“BPH”); to men with BPH only; and also, to patients requiring salvage therapy for radio-recurrent localized prostate cancer. TULSA employs real-time MR guidance for precision to preserve patients’ urinary continence and sexual function, while killing the targeted prostate tissue via precise sound absorption technology that gently heats it to 55-57°C. TULSA is an incision- and radiation-free “one-and-done” procedure performed in a single session that takes a few hours. Virtually all prostate shapes and sizes can be safely, effectively, and efficiently treated with TULSA. There is no bleeding associated with the procedure; no hospital stay is required; and most TULSA patients report quick recovery to their normal routine. TULSA-PRO® is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve®, an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. Sonalleve® has also been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids and has FDA approval under a Humanitarian Device Exemption for the treatment of osteoid osteoma. Profound is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve® where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Profound and its business which may include, but is not limited to, the expectations regarding the efficacy of Profound’s technology in the treatment of prostate cancer, BPH, uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment and osteoid osteoma; and the success of Profound’s U.S. commercialization strategy and activities for TULSA-PRO®. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Profound. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the medical device industry, regulatory approvals, reimbursement, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although Profound has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Other factors and risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements are described in Profound's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings made with U.S. and Canadian securities regulators, available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Profound undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

skilmer@profoundmedical.com

T: 647.872.4849

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.