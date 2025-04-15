zSpace Acquires Second Avenue Learning to Revolutionize Experiential Education

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc., a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) solutions for education, proudly announces the acquisition of Second Avenue Learning, a Rochester, NY-based innovator in educational technology and interactive learning experiences. This strategic acquisition unites two trailblazers in the EdTech space, poised to transform how students engage with science, math, career and technical education (CTE), and beyond.

zSpace has been at the forefront of immersive learning since its founding in 2007, delivering evidence-based AR/VR platforms that enhance student achievement without the need for head-mounted displays. With its cutting-edge hardware and software, zSpace empowers educators and learners to interact with 3D simulations in subjects ranging from human anatomy to automotive mechanics. Second Avenue Learning, founded by Tory Van Voorhis, complements this mission with its expertise in designing custom educational software, games, and blended learning solutions that prioritize student outcomes and engagement.

The acquisition brings together zSpace’s innovative AR/VR technology with Second Avenue Learning’s proven ability to craft tailored, technology-driven educational content. We believe this synergy will accelerate the development of comprehensive, hands-on learning tools that meet the evolving needs of K-12, higher education, and workforce development programs globally.

The acquisition of Second Avenue Learning by zSpace could deliver several key benefits. By integrating Second Avenue Learning’s expertise in crafting interactive, standards-aligned learning modules, zSpace will significantly enhance its content offerings, equipping educators with a richer set of tools to engage and inspire students. Furthermore, the union accelerates innovation by blending zSpace’s proprietary hardware and software strengths with Second Avenue Learning’s agile development approach, paving the way for rapid advancements in AR/VR and blended learning applications. Together, the two companies will provide holistic, end-to-end experiential learning solutions that seamlessly fuse immersive technology with curriculum, boosting student engagement and academic success.

“This is a transformative moment for zSpace and the future of education,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. “By bringing Second Avenue Learning into the fold, we’re combining our immersive AR/VR platform with their exceptional ability to craft meaningful learning experiences. Together, we’ll empower educators and students with tools that don’t just teach, but inspire a lifelong passion for discovery.”

Tory Van Voorhis, Founder & CEO of Second Avenue Learning, echoed this sentiment: “Joining forces with zSpace is an incredible opportunity to amplify our mission of blending technology with education to reimagine learning. Their innovative platform paired with our expertise in interactive design will create unparalleled opportunities for students to explore, create, and succeed. I’m thrilled to be part of the zSpace team with our shared vision to deliver transformative learning that empowers people to reach their full potential.”

Van Voorhis has dedicated her career to improving educational outcomes through technology, leading Second Avenue Learning to develop solutions that resonate with both educators and learners. At zSpace, she will continue that success by leading product strategy, bringing her expertise in leveraging research and best practices to deliver high-quality immersive experiences that improve student outcomes as demonstrated by data-backed results.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone as zSpace continues its trajectory following its public listing on Nasdaq in December 2024. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but both companies are committed to a smooth integration that prioritizes innovation and customer success.

For more information about zSpace and Second Avenue Learning, visit www.zspace.com and www.secondavenuelearning.com.

About Second Avenue Learning, Inc.

Founded by educators and gamers, Second Avenue Learning is a certified women-owned interactive media company in Rochester, NY, that provides custom software development for interactive modules and serious games for education, managed services for learning management systems, training services and content authoring, in addition to proprietary products. Second Avenue applies expertise to innovate the learning process, and understands that technology serves as a critical enabler to achieve fully customized learning environments and unlock the potential of all students. We pride ourselves on building effective, interactive learning environments that are innovative, accurate and visually compelling. Our team takes a synergistic approach to all work, and includes subject matter experts, programmers, artists, learning designers, quality analysts and project managers. At Second Avenue, we offer alternative learning paths and challenge the status quo. It is time to reimagine learning.

About zSpace, Inc.

zSpace, Inc. delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents and our hands-on “learning by doing” solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and zSpace, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

