Essel Mining & Industries Limited Selects Intellect to Usher in a New Era of Procurement Excellence with eMACH.ai CPX

CHENNAI, INDIA, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Digital Technology for Commerce, the procurement and retail technology business unit of Intellect Design Arena Ltd, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Essel Mining & Industries Limited (EMIL), the cornerstone of India’s mining sector, to redefine procurement operations with eMACH.ai CPX, the world’s most advanced open API-based Source-to-Pay platform.

Essel Mining & Industries Limited (EMIL) Aditya Birla Group, with an annual turnover of ₹2343 crore (FY24), is undergoing a significant digital transformation of its procurement process with eMACH.ai CPX. This evolution will see an expected annual procurement value of ₹1200 crore managed through eMACH.ai CPX, connecting EMIL with a robust network of over 800+ sellers. The platform will cater to a diverse range of procurement needs, encompassing key categories such as raw materials, equipment & machinery, consumables, services and general supplies.

The benefits of eMACH.ai CPX include access to a broader pool of vendors, potentially leading to more competitive pricing and better quality. The platform could eventually host hundreds or thousands of sellers across the various product and service categories relevant to EMIL’s operations.

Since 1950, EMIL has set industry benchmarks in mining and resource management. With eMACH.ai CPX, EMIL embarks on a revolutionary journey to elevate its procurement processes, reduce complexities, and drive unparalleled efficiency and transparency across its operations. By adopting eMACH.ai CPX, EMIL is poised to:

- Reinvent Procurement Workflows: Automating the end-to-end procure-to-pay lifecycle, from vendor engagement and reverse auctions to seamless PO integration and compliance tracking

- Achieve Data-Driven Transformation: Leveraging AI-powered dashboards and reports for actionable insights and smarter decision-making

- Empower Collaboration: Enhancing vendor relationships through real-time visibility and intuitive user experiences

- Set a New Industry Standard: Establishing itself as a beacon of operational excellence in resource procurement and financial management

EMIL selected eMACH.ai CPX for its unique ability to combine deep domain expertise with cutting-edge technology. With its proprietary EPIC Model (Efficiency, Purposeful, Intelligent, and Compliant), the platform provides a holistic, scalable, and future-proof solution for procurement transformation. The platform’s customisable design and seamless integration capabilities stood out, ensuring EMIL could tailor the solution to its specific needs and long-term goals.

A key differentiator of eMACH.ai CPX is its ability to drive Global Connected Commerce, seamlessly integrating procurement functions with a broader commerce ecosystem. The platform’s multiple procurement modes, including reverse auctions, direct purchases, and strategic sourcing, provide unmatched flexibility and efficiency in procurement execution.

Commenting about choosing Intellect as their enterprise transformation partner, Ajay Kumar, Chief Procurement Officer of EMIL said, “Empowering the future together with Integrity, Commitment, Passion, Seamlessness, and Speed – these guiding principles define our approach to excellence. With innovation at our core, we are committed to embracing advanced solutions that propel us into the future. eMACH.ai CPX will enable us to reimagine our procurement strategies, ensuring seamless integration, heightened accuracy, and transformative efficiency. This partnership represents a pivotal milestone, aligning our operations with cutting-edge technology to unlock new opportunities and enhance overall business impact.”

Strengthening Intellect’s position as the preferred enterprise transformation partner in Global Connected Commerce, Debanjan Kumar, CEO of iDTC, said, “This partnership with Essel Mining signifies a defining moment in reimagining the procurement landscape through the power of technology. eMACH.ai CPX is designed to deliver unmatched efficiency, compliance, and collaboration, enabling businesses like EMIL to achieve their strategic vision with precision and agility. Together, we are shaping a future where procurement is not just a function but a driver of growth, resilience, and competitive advantage.”

About Essel Mining:

Essel Mining & Industries Limited (EMIL), a prominent player in India’s diversified natural resources sector, continues to demonstrate robust performance and unwavering commitment to sustainable growth, strategic expansion, and operational excellence. With a rich legacy spanning decades, EMIL has consistently contributed to the nation’s economic progress while adhering to the highest standards of environmental stewardship and social responsibility. The company’s diversified portfolio, encompassing iron ore mining, beneficiation, and other allied activities, positions it uniquely to capitalise on evolving market dynamics and cater to the growing demands of key industries. Through continuous investments in cutting-edge technology, infrastructure development, and skill enhancement, EMIL remains focused on optimising operational efficiencies, enhancing productivity, and ensuring the safety and well-being of its workforce.

Furthermore, EMIL actively engages with local communities, implementing impactful social initiatives that focus on education, healthcare, and sustainable livelihoods, underscoring its dedication to creating shared value. As EMIL looks towards the future, it remains steadfast in its commitment to responsible resource management, technological innovation, and sustainable practices, reinforcing its position as a trusted and reliable partner in India’s growth story. The company is poised to leverage its strong fundamentals and strategic vision to navigate the evolving global landscape and deliver long-term value to its stakeholders. https://www.esselmining.com/

About Intellect Design Arena

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is an enterprise-grade financial technology leader, providing composable and intelligent solutions for futuristic global financial institutions across 57 countries. Intellect’s revolutionary First Principles Thinking-based Enterprise Connected Intelligence Platform, eMACH.ai, is the most comprehensive, composable, and intelligent open finance platform in the world. With an impressive array of 329 microservices, 535 events, and over 1757 APIs, eMACH.ai enables financial institutions to design and deploy future-ready technology solutions that provide a significant global competitive edge.

With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect offers a full spectrum of banking and insurance technology products through four lines of business: Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), IntellectAI and Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC). Intellect is a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 325+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information about Intellect, visit https://www.intellectdesign.com/

Intellect Digital Technology for Commerce is the Procurement & Retail technology business unit of Intellect Design Arena. iDTC has deep domain expertise in procurement garnered from creating & managing the country’s largest e-marketplace. With Design Thinking and open API-led products, iDTC envisions being at the forefront of innovation in Procurement & Retail solutions and aims to revolutionise enterprise procurement, account payables and retail front and back-end processes. https://intellectdtc.com/

