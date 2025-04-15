Swarm joins Hivello for new reward opportunities

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its investee, Hivello Holdings, has integrated the Swarm network into its platform to increase reward opportunities for Hivello users.

Swarm is a decentralized data storage and content distribution network which joins 9 other Decentralised Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs) that have integrated with Hivello, a platform that enables users to earn passive income and rewards in exchange for their idle computing resources.

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate Ventures, commented, “By integrating more DePIN networks into the Hivello platform, users are being offered more opportunities to allocate their computing resources towards, and in turn gaining greater freedom of choice to earn their preferred reward. Such democratisation of resources increases the power of Hivello users who can change their allocations at any time to maximise their returns without any technical knowledge of blockchain or mining.”

Below is the press release from Hivello:

Swarm Joins Hivello - Marking the 10th DePIN Network Aggregated

London & Amsterdam, 14th April 2025 – Hivello, a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetizing idle computer resources across multiple DePINs (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), has officially integrated Swarm as the 10th DePIN network on its platform.

Hivello is redefining how users engage with decentralized infrastructure. With the integration of Swarm—a decentralized storage and content distribution network—Hivello is now connected to 10 DePIN networks, expanding opportunities for users to monetize idle computer resources—from bandwidth and storage to GPU power—without the need for expensive hardware or deep technical knowledge.

Joining Golem, Nosana, Mysterium, AIOZ, Livepeer, Sentinel, Filecoin, Autonomi, and Storj, Swarm strengthens Hivello’s mission to simplify DePIN participation so non technical web2 users can enter the web3 space. Whether it's contributing to decentralized computing, AI workloads, or storage solutions, users can now earn from multiple networks through a single, streamlined app.

Looking ahead, Hivello’s goal is to aggregate the entire DePIN ecosystem—bringing together the best in decentralized computing, AI processing, and storage. As demand for these services continues to grow, we’re focused on making it easy and rewarding for everyday users to participate, helping bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 through simplicity, accessibility, and incentives.

“DePIN isn’t just a trend—it’s a new way for everyday users to earn a new passive income stream,” said Domenic Carosa, Chairman & Co-founder of Hivello. “By making it simple to participate, we’re not just growing the DePIN ecosystem—we’re building an entirely new funnel to onboard Web2 users into Web3.”

About Hivello

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers.We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

For more information about Hivello and to stay updated on its developments, visit www.hivello.com

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a venture creator focussing on building fast-growing technology businesses relating to cutting-edge sectors such as blockchain, AI and renewable energy. Working with prospective founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations and advice to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization. Recent projects include Hivello (download the free passive income app at www.hivello.com ) and Sunified, digitising solar energy.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era.

