NEWS: Zurich Bar Recognised by The Pinnacle Guide

ZURICH, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pinnacle Guide - the global 1, 2 & 3 PIN recognition system for the world’s best cocktail bars - has added Dr. Zhivago Bar to its revered global list, recognising the bar with 1 PIN (Excellent).
This is the first bar in Switzerland to be featured on The Pinnacle Guide’s list of PINNED bars around the world and puts the city on the map of cocktail destinations worldwide.
The Pinnacle Guide is considered to be the most comprehensive accolade for cocktail bars globally, rapidly becoming the ultimate symbol of excellence and a trusted resource for discerning drinkers around the world.
The pioneering recognition system was created with the mission to challenge the status quo and is the first to formally reward exemplary standards on both sides of the bar. The Pinnacle Guide first evaluates bars across key criteria, including their staff welfare and sustainability efforts. This is followed by multiple in-person anonymous reviews by a global network of industry enthusiasts and experts. PINs are held for two years when bars can reapply to retain or raise their current PINNED status.
Globally, 31 bars have been newly-recognised with PINs - 25 with 1 PIN and six with 2 PINs. No bar has been awarded 3 PINs, meaning Lyaness in London is still the only 3 PIN bar in the world.
NEWLY-PINNED BARS
2 PIN Bars
Bar 1802, Paris, France
Kaito del Valle, Mexico City, Mexico
Kioku Bar at The OWO, London, UK
Little Red Door, Paris, France
The Bar In Front Of The Bar, Athens, Greece
The Cambridge Public House, Paris, France
1 PIN Bars
Aster Bar, Sydney, Australia
Baba Au Rum, Athens, Greece
BackDoor43, Milan, Italy
Candelaria, Paris, France
Cat Bite Club, Singapore
CERESIO 7, Milan, Italy
Cinquanta - Spirito Italiano, Pagani, Italy
Copper Spoon, Fort Wayne, USA
Dr. Zhivago Bar, Zurich, Switzerland
Dry Milano, Milan, Italy
Equal Parts, London, UK
Hanky Panky, Mexico City, Mexico
Le Mary Celeste, Paris, France
Manhattan, Singapore
Moebius, Milan, Italy
Sentaku Izakaya, Bologna, Italy
Service Bar, Washington DC, USA
Sexy Fish, Miami, USA
Shinji’s, New York, USA
The Bar Below, London, UK
The Diplomat, Hong Kong
The K Bar, London, UK
The Milk Thistle, Bristol, UK
Thyme Bar, New York, USA
Tiger Bar, Nashville, USA
There are now 85 PINNED bars in twelve countries since
The Pinnacle Guide launched in May 2024. Full list HERE.
