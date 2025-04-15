Kinross reports temporary suspension of mill at Tasiast

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) (the “Company”) announced today a temporary suspension of mill operations at Tasiast due to a mill fire that occurred on April 14, 2025, which has been fully extinguished. No injuries have been reported and mining operations are continuing on plan.

The Company is investigating the cause of the fire, as well as assessing the damage and potential impact on the operation. The Company’s initial assessment indicates that the fire was localized in the SAG discharge area. Critical spare parts are available on site and the Company is not expecting to change its guidance for Tasiast.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).

