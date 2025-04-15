Mumbai to host the most anticipated Fuels of the Future conference 2025 on 11th June 2025
An Unmissable Convergence of Innovation, Collaboration, and Clean Energy Leadership
As India propels toward a sustainable tomorrow, Green World Trust and Rex Conferences are thrilled to announce the Fuels of the Future Conference 2025, to be held on June 11, 2025, at the renowned Leela Hotel in Mumbai.
This transformative, one-day event will bring together over 300 luminaries from across the energy spectrum — government officials, industry frontrunners, pioneering innovators, investors, and more. Together, they will explore the breakthrough technologies and bold ideas shaping the clean energy revolution in India.
A Bold Step Toward India's Sustainable Future
India stands at a defining crossroads in its energy journey. The Fuels of the Future Conference 2025 presents a unique platform to redefine perspectives, forge impactful collaborations, and accelerate progress toward climate ambitions. The agenda spans pioneering developments in green hydrogen, biogas, SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel), and carbon markets, alongside solar energy, EV adoption, and funding frameworks.
Why You Should Attend
1. Engage with 300+ decision-makers across energy, policy, industry, and finance.
2. Discover the inventions driving clean fuels, green mobility, and infrastructure evolution.
3. Unlock possibilities through new government incentives, tax benefits, and funding prospects.
4. Dive Deep into sector-specific decarbonization strategies — aviation, logistics, steel, and beyond.
5. Connect with top-tier investors, buyers, and cutting-edge tech partners.
Who Will Be There?
Whether you are a renewable energy leader or an emerging entrepreneur, this is your space to shine:
1. Energy Producers, Industrial Pioneers, & Clean Energy Advocates
2. Automakers, Fleet Visionaries, & Mobility Startups
3. Innovators, VCs, & Private Equity Leaders
4. Government Officials, Policymakers, & ESG Experts
Key Sessions & Themes to Watch
From policy insights to technology showcases, our sessions promise profound insights:
1. Green Fuels & Fossil-Free Futures
2. Hydrogen & Biogas: Next Frontier
3. Investments, Tax Breaks & Decarbonization Frameworks
4. Carbon Credits, ESG Strategies & Solar Growth
5. EV and Battery Systems Driving the Transition
Agenda Highlights
1. Inspiring Keynotes from visionary leaders, government officials, and energy pioneers.
2. Sector Spotlights unravelling solutions for aviation, steel, logistics, and energy-intensive industries.
3. Expert Panels tackling clean energy financing, risk management, and regulatory landscapes.
4. Exclusive Networking Reception — Cocktails, connections, and conversations that matter.
Innovation On Display: Exhibition Zone
Explore cutting-edge innovations presented by 20+ exhibitors, including:
1. Biofuels, Hydrogen, & Sustainable Aviation Technologies
2. EV Charging Platforms, Battery Solutions, and Solar Advancements
3. State-of-the-art ESG Tools, Emissions Tracking, and Sustainability Software
Be Part of the Revolution
Join us in shaping India's clean energy legacy. From forging alliances to amplifying your brand presence, seize the chance to lead. Delegate registrations are open now!
Visit: www.fuelsofthefuture.com
About the Hosts
Green World Trust drives sustainability transformation through collaboration and policy leadership. Rex Conferences is synonymous with curating high-impact events in energy, mobility, and infrastructure domains.
