KBR’s Ammonia Cracking Technology Selected by Hanwha for a Hydrogen Project in Korea

HOUSTON, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has been awarded a second ammonia cracking technology contract by Hanwha Impact Corporation for its clean power generation facility in Korea.

Under the terms of the agreement, KBR will provide technology licensing, proprietary engineering design and equipment, and services for a 214 metric tons per day hydrogen facility. The plant will utilize KBR’s proprietary H2ACT® ammonia cracking technology to produce clean hydrogen and contribute to Korea’s decarbonization goals.

“We are grateful for the trust Hanwa has placed in KBR to support their growth plans,” said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. “KBR’s innovative H2ACT technology was previously selected by Hanwha for large-scale, sustainable hydrogen production and this new award utilizes a design intended to further enhance the cost-efficiency of the project.”

KBR’s ammonia technology has been used in more than 260 grassroots plants since 1944 and has maintained its leadership by seeking to optimize energy efficiency and minimize CO 2 emissions. KBR’s H2ACT® ammonia cracking technology builds on that legacy, offering a design aimed at delivering an efficient and reliable clean hydrogen solution.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com



Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding project performance and future demand for the company’s technology, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

