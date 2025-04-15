KSGEMS Token Debuts on XT.COM, Empowering Global Access to Tokenized Gemstone Ownership





VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, a globally trusted cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce the official listing of KSGEMS, the native asset of the KS GEMS platform that merges blockchain with real-world luxury assets. This listing brings a new investment category to XT.COM’s users—tokenized gemstones—marking a significant moment in the convergence of physical asset markets and decentralized finance.

The KSGEMS/USDT trading pair will be available in XT.COM’s Innovation Zone + DeFi section, expanding access to one of the most promising real-world asset (RWA) projects backed by certified, high-value gemstones including sapphires, emeralds, rubies, and alexandrites.

With this launch, KS GEMS opens the door for users to securely and transparently invest in rare gemstones through fractional token ownership, bringing centuries-old wealth preservation assets to the digital age.

Real Assets Meet DeFi: The KS GEMS Vision

KS GEMS was created to democratize access to precious gemstone investments—a market traditionally reserved for high-net-worth individuals and luxury collectors. By tokenizing ownership of verified, uncut gemstones, KS GEMS allows users to hold a piece of real-world value directly through the blockchain.

Each token is backed by authenticated gemstones held in custody and certified by GRS (GemResearch Swisslab), one of the most respected gemological institutes globally. These assets are rare, unenhanced, and naturally sourced—offering long-term stability in volatile markets.

Through blockchain technology, KS GEMS ensures on-chain transparency, auditability, and immutable proof of ownership, empowering users to diversify their portfolios with non-correlated physical assets in a liquid, digital format.

CertiK-Audited, Security-First Foundation

In a commitment to security and transparency, the KS GEMS smart contract underwent a comprehensive audit by CertiK, a leading blockchain security authority. The project received a Skynet score of 57.87, identifying no critical issues while highlighting areas for governance decentralization, which the team is addressing.

By proactively engaging in third-party auditing and continuing security enhancements, KS GEMS ensures a safer investment environment for users exploring RWA-backed crypto assets.

Real-World Utility for Digital Asset Holders

The KSGEMS token offers tangible backing and versatile use cases:

Fractional Ownership : Hold real assets without needing full gemstone acquisition.

: Hold real assets without needing full gemstone acquisition. On-Chain Asset Verification : Use blockchain to trace and verify gemstone provenance.

: Use blockchain to trace and verify gemstone provenance. Long-Term Value Storage : Invest in physical assets resistant to inflation and market shocks.

: Invest in physical assets resistant to inflation and market shocks. Dividend Potential : Token holders may be eligible for future profit-sharing or bonus schemes as the platform scales.

: Token holders may be eligible for future profit-sharing or bonus schemes as the platform scales. NFT Integration: Future iterations may include NFTs representing each gemstone’s digital twin, complete with ownership history, cut grade, and certification details.



Through these features, KS GEMS transforms luxury investment into a transparent, tokenized economy available to anyone with a crypto wallet.

The XT.COM Listing: Gateway to the Global Market

XT.COM’s decision to list KSGEMS reflects a broader push to make real-world assets (RWAs) available to its growing global user base. With the KSGEMS/USDT pair live in the Innovation Zone + DeFi, users now have direct access to a new asset class within a familiar trading environment.

By integrating RWA-backed tokens, XT.COM solidifies its role as a pioneer in future-forward finance, enabling:

Easy Access : Trade KSGEMS seamlessly using USDT on XT.COM’s secure platform.

: Trade KSGEMS seamlessly using USDT on XT.COM’s secure platform. Global Reach : Make gemstone investing available to users in over 200 countries and regions.

: Make gemstone investing available to users in over 200 countries and regions. Portfolio Diversification: Add tangible asset exposure to your crypto strategy.



Learn More About KSGEMS

Website : https://ksgems.io

: Blockchain Explorer : https://etherscan.io/address/0x2335d621f51d987b9baa8998eaf836086369e0c9

: CertiK Audit Report : https://skynet.certik.com/projects/ksgems

: Twitter: https://twitter.com/ksgems

About KS GEMS

KS GEMS is a blockchain-based tokenization platform that allows fractional ownership of rare gemstones through cryptocurrency. Backed by GreenX and certified by GRS, the platform merges the physical gemstone trade with the digital transparency of decentralized finance.

Its mission is to break down barriers to luxury investing while offering a secure, audited, and globally compliant infrastructure for gemstone ownership. With an upcoming roadmap that includes NFT integrations, staking rewards, and AI-powered gem valuation tools, KS GEMS is positioning itself as a long-term player in the RWA crypto segment.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 7.8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Trade KSGEMS/USDT Now on XT.COM

Join the next chapter of real-world investing. Own a piece of timeless luxury with the ease of KSGEMS/USDT —only on XT.COM.

