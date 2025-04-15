Submit Release
Holding(s) in Company

For immediate release

15 April 2025

Serabi Gold plc
("Serabi" or the "Company")
The Board of Serabi announces that the Company has received the following TR-1 notification which is set out below.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc  
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
   
Andrew Khov           
Vice President, Investor Relations & Business
Development		 Mobile +1 647 885 4874
   
Email: contact@serabigold.com  
Website: www.serabigold.com  
   
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser		  
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
   
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker		  
Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
   
Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker		  
Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
   
Camarco        
Financial PR - Europe		  
Gordon Poole / Emily Hall Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980
   
Harbor Access
Financial PR – North America		  
Jonathan Patterson / Lisa Micali         Tel: +1 475 477 9404

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the London Stock Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.


TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: Serabi Gold plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify) iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name Classe Roca Magma Multiestrategia Responsabilidade Limitada do SSF IV Coinvestmento I Fundo de Investimento em Participações
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 12/04/2025
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 14/04/2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 19.99% 0.00 19.99% 15,146,902
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 0.00 0.00 0.00  



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

 Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary shares (GB00BG5NDX91) 15,146,902   19.99%  
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 15,146,902 19.99%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
Settlement xii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 		X
Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Classe A Multiestratégia Responsabilidade Limitada do Starboard Special Situations IV Fundo de Investimento em Participações 19.99%   19.99%
Classe A Multimercado Crédito Privado Longo Prazo Investimento no Exterior Responsabilidade Limitada do Starboard Special Situations IV Fundo de Investimento Financeiro      
       
       
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional information xvi
(1) The person named in section 3 above (the "Fund") entered into a legally binding unconditional share purchase agreement on 12 April 2025 (the "SPA") to acquire the shares/voting rights referenced in section 8.A above. Completion of the acquisition is expected to occur on the twentieth calendar day following the execution of the SPA (or such date as the parties thereto may agree) pursuant to the terms thereof. This notification is being submitted to the issuer within two trading days from the date of the SPA in accordance with DTR 5.1.1R(4), notwithstanding that the relevant voting rights will remain with the seller until completion.



(2) The Fund is an investment fund registered in Brazil and managed by Starboard Asset Ltda. (the "Fund Manager"). The Fund Manager has discretion to vote the shares registered in the name of the Fund, and as such is an indirect holder of shares for the purposes of the definition of shareholder pursuant to DTR 5.2.1R(h), DTR 5.2.2G(4) and DTR 5.2.3G. On that basis, this notification is submitted on behalf of both the Fund and the Fund Manager pursuant to DTR 5.2.5R(2) and DTR 5.8.4R(4).


Place of completion Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Date of completion 14/04/2025

