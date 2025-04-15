CTComp Now Providing HP AI-Enhanced PCs to Support Evolving Work Environments

CTComp, a trusted IT partner for businesses across New England, is now offering HP’s latest AI-powered PCs.

PLANTSVILLE, CT, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTComp , a trusted IT partner for businesses across New England, is now offering HP’s latest AI-powered PCs. These advanced devices are designed to help organizations improve performance, strengthen security, and adapt to the demands of today’s hybrid and remote work models.Unveiled at HP’s 2025 Amplify Conference, these AI-enhanced solutions represent a shift in how technology supports modern work. “HP is translating AI into meaningful experiences that drive growth and fulfillment,” said Enrique Lores, President and CEO of HP Inc. (HP Newsroom)As an HP partner, CTComp now offers access to these intelligent devices. HP’s AI PCs feature self-optimizing performance, adaptive security technologies like HP Sure Sense, and privacy-first design elements such as built-in camera shutters and screen filters. These tools help employees stay focused and protected—wherever they work."We’re excited to help clients adopt technologies that are secure, efficient, and built for long-term success," said Tom Riggio, Vice-President of Sales at CTComp. “With HP’s AI-driven PCs, organizations can improve both their productivity and their ability to manage IT more effectively."The systems come preloaded with Windows 11 and support modular upgrades to meet growing needs. Built-in tools make it simple for IT teams to oversee devices, deliver updates, and troubleshoot issues from any location.CTComp offers a full suite of HP business devices—from EliteBook and Pro series laptops to high-performance workstations—alongside expert services in managed IT, cybersecurity, and infrastructure support.About CTCompCTComp has been helping organizations in healthcare, education, finance, and other industries implement technology solutions for over 40 years. With a focus on IT security, support, and digital transformation, CTComp delivers tools and services that keep businesses running smoothly and securely.Tom RiggioVice-President of Sales

