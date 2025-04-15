OptiCloud Introduces its Climate Tech To Help Avoid Disasters Like the Los Angeles Wildfires

OptiCloud introduces an AI-powered "digital recycling" platform to combat climate change and prevent disasters like the recent California wildfires. The technology optimizes cloud infrastructure, reduces emissions, and reinvests savings into environmental projects.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptiCloud , a leader in AI-powered green computing solutions, announced its platform with a “digital recycling” concept, highlighting how climate technology mitigates environmental risks and prevents disasters.

At the beginning of 2025, wildfires in Los Angeles, California, burned over 1.2 million acres, costing $4.7 billion in damages and displacing thousands of residents. These events show the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting ecosystems vulnerable to climate stressors, such as the Amazon rainforest.

OptiCloud’s CEO Vijay Karia shares, “With the rapid rise of AI and data-intensive technologies, the challenge isn't just energy consumption; it's the staggering amount of digital clutter and waste that silently contributes to unnecessary emissions." OptiCloud’s AI-driven platform tackles this challenge by optimizing cloud infrastructure efficiency, cutting energy waste in data centers, and redirecting financial savings toward grassroots environmental projects.

The company's efforts for communities on Amazon and its leadership in pushing for the use of climate tech have gained international recognition, with OptiCloud winning the AI for Climate Action award from the United Nations at COP29.

As Los Angeles recovers, the fires display the need for comprehensive climate action and innovative technological solutions. OptiCloud offers businesses a way to contribute to global environmental efforts while optimizing their operations. For more information about OptiCloud and its “digital recycling” platform, visit www.opticloud.com .

About OptiCloud

OptiCloud is an award-winning green computing platform that combines AI optimization with environmental stewardship. Recognized at COP29 for its impact on reducing digital waste, the company supports organizations in achieving ESG goals while funding community-led climate resilience projects. OptiCloud’s clients include Fortune 500 enterprises, governmental agencies, and NGOs across 12 countries.

