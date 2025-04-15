Creative Biogene Supercharges Gene Editing Capabilities with Comprehensive Microbe Genome Editing Service

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Biogene, a cell and gene biotechnology company focused on advancing transformative cell and gene therapies, today announced that it has launched genome editing technology to modify microbial strains for use in pharmaceutical, environmental and agricultural applications. With specialized technologies and researchers, Creative Biogene is gradually moving into the forefront of industrial innovation, surpassing traditional fermentation methods and producing essential compounds with high efficiency and purity.

The use of genetically modified microorganisms has become a disruptive technology, enabling the synthesis of compounds that were previously difficult to produce on a large scale. This innovative approach leverages an optimized microbial chassis and newly developed industrial processes to ensure the production of cost-effective and higher purity products.

“The capabilities of industrial microorganisms have been revolutionized,” said Marcia Brady, the marketing director of creative biogene. “We are now able to produce key microbial metabolites for a variety of applications, including amino acid production, vaccine and antibiotic development, and the isolation of chemicals required for organic synthesis.”

Creative Biogene applies advanced microbe genome editing technologies to enhance microbial strains targeting a variety of fields, including pharmaceuticals, environmental applications, and agriculture. By focusing on optimizing microbial production systems, the company is setting new standards for efficiency and sustainability in bioprocessing.

“Our mission is to use the power of synthetic biology to create solutions that benefit society and the environment,” added Marcia Brady. “We believe that the future of production lies in the intelligent design of microorganisms, which can help promote a sustainable and prosperous global economy.”

Creative Biogene will continue to lead these new technological frontiers and is committed to driving innovation to provide practical and effective solutions to industries facing efficiency, sustainability and cost management challenges.



About Creative Biogene

Creative Biogene is one of the world leaders in gene synthesis and a peptide, protein, and antibody research partner for fundamental life science research, translational biomedical research, early stage biopharmaceutical development, and synthetic biology. Creative Biogene is capable to offer services and products to scientists in more than 100 countries worldwide. The company delivers biological research services encompassing gene synthesis and molecular biology, peptide synthesis, custom antibodies, protein expression, antibody and protein engineering.

