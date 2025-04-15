Vitalgen to Present Advanced Gene Therapy Pipeline and Parkinson's Disease Progress at BIO International Convention 2025

Vitalgen, a pioneer in transformative gene therapies with vertically integrated proprietary platforms, will participate in the upcoming BIO 2025 Convention

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shanghai Vitalgen BioPharma Co., Ltd. ("Vitalgen"), a pioneer in transformative gene therapies with vertically integrated proprietary platforms, announced it will participate in the upcoming BIO 2025 Convention, where it will showcase its innovative gene therapy pipeline and present significant progress in its Parkinson's disease program.The Vitalgen team, led by Dr.Hua Lv, Ph.D., Head of Clinical Development and Dr. David Wu, Ph.D., Director of Business Development and Partnerships, will share updates on the company's cutting-edge gene therapy platforms and clinical advancements, with special focus on its promising neurodegenerative disease treatments."We're excited to present Vitalgen's latest breakthroughs in gene therapy at BIO 2025," said Dr. Wu. "Our progress, particularly in the Parkinson's disease program, demonstrates the potential of our proprietary technology platforms to address significant unmet medical needs."Vitalgen's presentation will highlight its VGN-R09b program for AADCD/Parkinson's disease, which has received IND approval from both the FDA (PD) and NMPA. The program has shown positive results in investigator-initiated trials (IIT), with Phase III trials currently ongoing for AADCD and Phase I/II trials for Parkinson's disease.Founded in March 2020 in Shanghai, Vitalgen has rapidly established itself as a leader in gene therapy development, having raised $160 million through Series B+ funding. The company focuses on ophthalmology and neurodegenerative diseases, with two programs in Phase III, two in Phase I/II, and two in IIT studies.Vitalgen's comprehensive approach to gene therapy is powered by three key proprietary technology platforms:1. The ViVecAAV Capsid Screening Platform, which has developed proprietary AAV serotypes with CNS and liver tropism2. The ViCasCRISPR DNA Editing Platform, featuring the advanced AaCas12bMax system3. Proprietary Lipid Nanoparticle Platforms, including the ViLNPfamily of delivery systemsThe company's state-of-the-art facilities include 2,500 m² of R&D sites and 8,500 m² of manufacturing plants located in Shanghai's Waigaoqiao free trade zone. The AAV commercial manufacturing facility features two production lines with 50/200L and 500L bioreactors that comply with both China GMP and US cGMP standards.Visitors to BIO 2025 are invited to connect with Dr. Wu and the Vitalgen team to explore potential partnerships and collaboration opportunities in gene therapy development and commercialization.About VitalgenVitalgen BioPharma Co., Ltd. is a patient-focused, innovation-driven biotechnology company developing transformative gene therapies. With a team of over 140 R&D professionals and 10+ pipeline candidates, Vitalgen is committed to delivering breakthrough treatments for patients with rare and common diseases. For more information, visit http://www.vitalgen.com/en/ Contact InformationDr. David Wu, Ph.D.Director of Business Development and Partnershipscg.wu@vitalgen.com+86 19512392817

