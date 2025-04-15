Allegro MicroSystems: Revolutionizing Clean Energy Generation, Distribution and Storage with New XtremeSense TMR Current Sensors

New TMR current sensors deliver stable and lossless current measurements with superior electrical noise immunity in compact designs

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems, today announced the launch of its latest XtremeSense™ TMR current sensors. Allegro’s CT4022 and CT4032 current sensors deliver superior noise performance and high-precision current measurements for high-voltage, power-dense clean energy applications.

“Allegro's new XtremeSense TMR current sensors set an industry standard for low-noise magnetic current sensing,” said Matt Hein, Business Line Director of Current Sensors at Allegro. “They achieve a 2x reduction in root mean square (RMS) noise versus previous TMR solutions and a 4x reduction compared to Hall-based integrated conductor solutions. The result is highly efficient power conversion, even at light load operation, enabling superior performance in heat pumps and solar inverters to the latest generation of EV chargers.”

The CT4022/32 expand Allegro's high-precision XtremeSense TMR current sensing portfolio by measuring current flowing through an integrated conductor and rejecting interference from external stray magnetic fields. The sensors are tailored for clean energy systems, where maximizing power conversion efficiency is critical. Integrated galvanic isolation enables low-side, high-side or in-line current sensing in applications up to 1000V.

The CT4022 is available in an industry-standard 8-pin SOIC, and the CT4032 is available in an industry-standard 16-pin widebody SOIC.

CT4022/32 Features and Benefits

Lowest noise: 5mA RMS noise is seen at the output, which allows power conversion systems to run efficiently, even at light loads.

5mA RMS noise is seen at the output, which allows power conversion systems to run efficiently, even at light loads. Robust Performance in Demanding Environments: The sensor has stray field immunity to reject the impact of external magnetic fields on the measurement.

The sensor has stray field immunity to reject the impact of external magnetic fields on the measurement. Integrated Isolation: Integrated galvanic isolation eliminates the need for isolated power components in the system.



Discover how the CT4022/32 XtremeSense TMR current sensors can improve your next design. Visit CT4022/32 for datasheets and detailed product information. To accelerate your development process, order evaluation boards. Visit us at our booth N5.613 at electronica China 2025, April 15-17 to learn more about these products.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs to propel automotive, clean energy and industrial automation forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro’s commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in "automotive-grade" technology and a partner in our customers' success. For additional information, visit https://www.allegromicro.com/en/ .

