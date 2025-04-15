Leadership Expert Rachel Supalla Pre-Launches New Book, 'The Playful Leader’s Toolkit' with National Blitz Campaign

Rachel Supalla The Playful Leader’s Toolkit

When we lead with pressure, we get compliance. But when we lead with play, we get connection.” — Rachel Supalla

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new leadership book for childcare leaders and businesses in general, “ The Playful Leader’s Toolkit : Creating a Legacy of Joy and Magic in Ruby Slippers,” by Rachel Supalla, begins an impressive pre-launch campaign in four cities this month.“I speak a lot about playful leadership and how to use that to empower your teams so that you can scale them to the next level,” said Supalla, who owns 10 childcare centers in Montana and Utah and two summer camps.About Playful Leadership“Permission to play is the power to lead,” said Supalla, who speaks at national conferences about leadership and mentoring in companies of all sizes and industries.“When we lead with pressure, we get compliance. But when we lead with play, we get connection,” she said. “Playful leadership is when you choose play over pressure. It goes back to what our brain craves, which is more play.”When you play, cortisol is released, so you go from a survival state to an executive-thinking state.“If you play more, it’s not childish. It’s the antidote and the tool. It brings you back to joy and builds resilience. That’s how teams can be more collaborative and thrive,” she said.About the Book“The Playful Leader’s Toolkit: Creating a Legacy of Joy and Magic in Ruby Slippers,” by Rachel Supalla, is a transformational guide for visionary leaders who are ready to disrupt outdated leadership models and step boldly into their power—with play, purpose, and a little bit of magic.Blending personal stories, actionable strategies, and her signature MAGIC framework—Mindset, Assessing the Pain Points, Grounded in Ruby Slippers, Influence, and Clarity & Capacity—Rachel empowers readers to lead with authenticity, spark innovation, and create lasting impact in their organizations and communities.This book is more than a leadership manual—it’s a movement. Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur, a mentor, or a changemaker at heart, The Playful Leader’s Toolkit invites you to reclaim joy, ignite your team’s potential, and walk your own yellow brick road to legacy leadership.Publication is set for May 12, 2025.Promotion ScheduleShe will appear at the Bakery Co-Work, in Atlanta, at 6 p.m. on April 22, 2025.She will speak about “Playful Leadership” at the Association of Early Learning Leaders on April 24, 2025, at the Hilton Lake Buena Vista.She will deliver a speech, “From Underestimated To Unstoppable, The Magic Of Playful Leadership” at TEDx on April 30, 2025, in Miami.An ad for the book will appear in Times Square on April 27, 2025.About Rachel SupallaRachel Supalla is a visionary entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and leadership expert known for disrupting the traditional rules of business with play, purpose, and bold authenticity. As the founder and CEO of Discovery Kidzone and VisionTree Consulting, Rachel has built multi-site organizations grounded in strong culture, servant leadership, and innovation.Drawing from her own story of resilience, including overcoming childhood adversity, dyslexia, and ADHD, Rachel leads with empathy and fire. Her MAGIC framework—developed through decades of real-world experience—has transformed leaders, educators, and business owners across the country.Rachel is also the host of the Glam and Grind with Rach and Julz podcast, a mentor to high-achieving women, and a proud Gigi. Her mission is clear: to help leaders step into their ruby slippers, claim their power, and create a legacy of joy and magic in every corner of their lives.For more information, go to VisionTreeLeadership.com

