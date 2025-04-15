The New York Women’s Foundation Announces Honorees Ahead of 2025 Celebrating Women® Breakfast

New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) Logo 2025 Honorees JP Morgan Chase, Jacqueline Woodson, Fran Drescher, ERA (Equal Rights Amendment) Coalition, New Yorkers for Equal Rights (Photo credits: NYWF)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Women’s Foundation is proud to announce JPMorganChase as the recipient of the Vision Award at its 2025 Celebrating WomenBreakfast. The Foundation will also honor Jacqueline Woodson, award-winning author and advocate, and Fran Drescher, actress, activist, and union leader, with the Celebrating WomenAward for their profound contributions to promoting inclusion and advocating for civil liberties.The annual Celebrating WomenBreakfast—a hallmark event bringing together leaders, changemakers, and supporters—will take place on Wednesday, May 14th, 2025, at the New York Marriott Marquis. This inspiring morning will recognize extraordinary individuals and The Foundation’s community partners, who are championing bold and innovative solutions to create equal access and opportunity for women and families in New York City and beyond.2025 Honorees Include:• JPMorganChase helps power a stronger economy for all by using their business and policy expertise, investments, and data, research, and insights to create local impact for the clients, customers, and communities they serve. The firm focuses on helping to enable business growth & entrepreneurship, create pathways to careers and skills development, advance community development, support environmental sustainability, and improve financial health and wealth creation.• Jacqueline Woodson, a 2023 Guggenheim Fellow and MacArthur "Genius" Grant recipient, is an award-winning author of Brown Girl Dreaming, Red at the Bone, and The Day You Begin. A four-time Newbery Honor and three-time Coretta Scott King Award winner, she founded BALDWIN FOR THE ARTS to support artists of the Global Majority. Her latest novel, Remember Us, is set in Brooklyn’s Bushwick.• Fran Drescher, best known for The Nanny, is a two-time New York Times bestselling author and founder of Cancer Schmancer, advocating for disease prevention. She passed the Gynecologic Cancer Education and Awareness Act, earning recognition in Congress and a U.S. State Department appointment. Elected SAG-AFTRA president in 2021, she champions labor rights, civil liberties, and legislation like The American Music Fairness Act and The CROWN Act.• ERA Coalition and the Fund for Women’s Equality (ERA Coalition Forward) is a movement of movements. They convene a diverse coalition of nearly 300 partner organizations across the country, representing 80 million people. From gender, racial, economic and reproductive justice to labor and LGBTQ+ rights, partners represent interconnected, intergenerational, and intersectional organizations all united under one banner: to advance equality.• New Yorkers for Equal Rights is a broad and diverse coalition made up of more than 500 civil and reproductive rights organizations from across the state. United by a shared commitment to justice and equality, the coalition advocated for the passage of Proposal 1 – the New York Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), a historic constitutional amendment designed to strengthen and expand protections against discrimination.“The Celebrating WomenBreakfast is more than a gathering—it’s a testament to the power of collective action,” said Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women’s Foundation. “As we honor those driving change, we renew our commitment to a future where all communities including women, girls, and gender-expansive people have the resources and opportunities to flourish.”For more than 37 years, The Celebrating WomenBreakfast has been an expression of Radical Generosity, uniting and inspiring The New York Women’s Foundation community, uplifting women, and raising critical funds to support community partners leading the fight for gender, racial and economic justice.Add your spirit and strength to the power of our unstoppable community by reserving your tickets today at nywf.or g/cwb2025 and donating at nywf.org/cwb2025-donate.WHEN: Wednesday, May 14th, 2025 | 8:00AM to 10:00AMPress Check-In 6:45AMStep & Repeat / Arrivals 7:00AM - 7:30AMBreakfast & Program 8:00AM – 9:30AM (prompt)Post-Event Reception 9:30AM – 11:00AMPress Interviews 9:30AM – 10:30AMWHERE: Broadway Ballroom The New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway (7th Avenue & 45th Street), New York CityAbout The New York Women’s Foundation:The New York Women's Foundation The New York Women’s Foundation creates an equitable and just future for women, girls, gender-expansive individuals and their families by investing in bold, community-led solutions to ignite action for gender, economic, and racial justice. Since 1987, The Foundation has invested $133 million in 518+ organizations, creating a vibrant community of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, innovators, and change-makers.To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation's work to transform lives, families, and communities, please visit www.nywf.org IG: @ nywomensfdn | F: NewYorkWomensFoundation | X / T: @nywomensfdn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.