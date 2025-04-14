Joint Human Trafficking Operation Yields Nine Arrests

HENDERSONVILLE – An undercover joint operation by special agents with TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Hendersonville Police Department, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, members of the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Office of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley has led to the arrest of nine individuals.

On April 11th and 12th,as part of an undercover operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in the Hendersonville area, officers placed multiple decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and sex trafficking. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result, nine people were arrested, charged and booked into the Sumner County Jail.

Vincent Billingsley (DOB 3/3/1995), Memphis: one count of Promoting Prostitution, and one count of Simple Possession – Schedule VI.

Steven Cannon (DOB 1/6/1973), Charlotte: one count of Promoting Prostitution.

Jerry Delp (DOB 6/28/1956), Westmoreland: one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor.

Morgan Garrett (DOB 11/7/1986), Cordova: one count of Promoting Prostitution.

James Jones (DOB 11/21/1981), Gallatin: one count of Solicitation of a Minor, Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Trinity Knutson (DOB 5/25/2004), Conway, Arkansas: one count of Prostitution.

Carlynn McIntosh (DOB 5/26/1996), Goodlettsville: one count of Prostitution.

Druce Phillips (DOB 5/1/2004), Nashville: two counts of Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor.

Mahicol Rivas (DOB 11/2/1989), Nashville: one count of Promoting Prostitution.

Another part of the operation focused on identifying potential victims of human trafficking. As a result of those investigative efforts, two individuals were recovered. They were offered services through the human trafficking victim service organizations Thistle Farms and AncoraTN.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

