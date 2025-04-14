Submit Release
Topicus.com Inc. Announces Release Date for First Quarter Results

TORONTO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) announced today it intends to release its first quarter results on May 2, 2025.

The Company’s quarterly results will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company’s website (www.topicus.com) and the SEDAR website (www.sedarplus.ca), after markets close on Friday, May 2, 2025.  

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677


