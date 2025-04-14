National Cricket League Canada Acquires Canada GT20, Expanding North America’s Cricket Presence

National Cricket League Canada Advances Olympic Bid Through GT20 Canada Acquisition

DALLAS, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Cricket League (NCL) Canada has officially acquired rights to Canada GT20, making this a key move that expands professional cricket across North America, strengthens Canada’s international presence, and unlocks new cross-border and commercial opportunities.

With cricket returning to the 2028 Olympics, the move supports the ICC’s vision for global growth and grassroots development.

“Canada has the talent and passion to be a global cricket powerhouse,’’ said Jack Matthews, co-owner of NCL Canada. “I’ve seen firsthand the sport’s potential here. With GT20 joining NCL, we’re building a sustainable ecosystem that develops stars, attracts investment, and grows the game for future generations.”

“This partnership strengthens Canada’s cricket foundation and positions us for long-term success,” said Arun Agarwal, Chairman of NCL Canada. “It allows us to elevate competition, invest in infrastructure, and attract top-tier talent.”

The integration of Canada GT20 into the NCL Canada brings new teams, fresh talent, and greater exposure for North American/Canadian cricket. It also allows for increased investment in infrastructure, training programs, and grassroots initiatives.

What Does This Means for Cricket in North America:

Player Development: More opportunities for emerging talent across North America.

Grassroots Growth: Expanded youth academies and training facilities to build a sustainable future.

Olympic Preparation: Supporting a strong North American pipeline ahead of LA 2028.

“Canada has long been home to a passionate and growing cricket community, and the GT20 has played a major role in bringing elite-level competition to the region. Partnering with the National Cricket League Canada will make our foundation even stronger, expand our reach, and create a more integrated North American cricket ecosystem,” said Amjad Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada.

“This acquisition is a bold step that positions cricket as a catalyst for economic growth, cultural connection, and global opportunity. NCL Canada’s vision for GT20 creates new pathways for innovation, youth empowerment, and inclusive entrepreneurship across North America. It’s a win for sport, business, and Canada,” said Barbara Mowat, President & Founder, GroYourBiz Ltd.

More updates on schedules, teams, and partnerships coming soon. Visit NCLCricket.com/Canada and follow NCLGT20.com for news and tickets.

The National Cricket League (NCL) Canada is redefining the sport of cricket in North America through its innovative Sixty Strikes format, a fast-paced version of the game. NCL Canada is establishing cricket as a key player in American sports. The NCL is implementing eco-friendly initiatives that set a new standard for responsible sports management. NCL’s mission is not only to promote the sport of cricket but to make a positive impact on the communities we touch.

