EXT Fabrics to Showcase Innovative Textile Solutions at ISA Sign Expo 2025

EXT Fabrics

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXT Fabrics, a leading provider of large-format digital print solutions specializing in the dye sublimation industry, is excited to announce its participation at the ISA International Sign Expo 2025, taking place April 23–25 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Visitors can explore EXT Fabrics’ full range of textile offerings at Booth #963 in Bayside Hall C–F.Known for supporting a wide array of textile applications—including soft signage, custom apparel, exhibit graphics, and trade show displays—EXT Fabrics delivers a complete suite of high-performance products. The company’s portfolio includes large-format printers, calendar heat presses, premium fabrics, sublimation inks, and production consumables engineered to maximize efficiency and quality.EXT Fabrics is proud to exhibit alongside Fulei Union Technology Company, a premier manufacturer of dye sublimation calendar heat presses. Fulei is renowned for its advanced rotary calendar heat press systems, engineered with programmable temperature, speed, and pressure controls to ensure consistent sublimation results, optimal fabric tensioning, and high-throughput performance—all while maintaining energy-efficient operation.Expo attendees will have the opportunity to explore EXT Fabrics’ most popular lines, including:-EXT BlackBack and GreyBack – Heat-resistant, light-blocking fabrics ideal for high-impact display solutions-EXT Premium Stretch – A superior 4-way stretch knitted polyester, perfect for dynamic display applications-EXT Backlit Radiance – A radiant woven polyester that delivers vibrant, illuminated graphics with exceptional clarity-EXT SEG – A user-friendly silicone edge graphic fabric engineered for seamless installationsAlso featured will be EXT’s 3.2-meter (126") wide-format textile solutions, tailored for exhibit, retail, and high-volume display environments where consistency, print quality, and production efficiency are key.“As advancements in print technology and heat press systems continue to shape the dye sublimation landscape, we’re proud to offer solutions that empower businesses to scale production without compromising on quality,” said Robert Gurrola, Vice-President, EXT Fabrics.Attendees are encouraged to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Robert to discover how EXT Fabrics can help streamline and elevate their production capabilities. To book an appointment, contact Robert directly at 562.396.1882.

