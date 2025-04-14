AMD Achieves First TSMC N2 Product Silicon Milestone

— Next-generation AMD EPYC CPU, codenamed “Venice,” is the first HPC product to be brought up on TSMC’s next-generation N2 node —

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced its next-generation AMD EPYC™ processor, codenamed “Venice,” is the first HPC product in the industry to be taped out and brought up on the TSMC advanced 2nm (N2) process technology. This highlights the strength of AMD and TSMC semiconductor manufacturing partnership to co-optimize new design architectures with leading-edge process technology. It also marks a major step forward in the execution of the AMD data center CPU roadmap, with “Venice” on track to launch next year. AMD also announced the successful bring up and validation of its 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ CPU products at TSMC’s new fabrication facility in Arizona, underscoring its commitment to U.S. manufacturing.

“TSMC has been a key partner for many years and our deep collaboration with their R&D and manufacturing teams has enabled AMD to consistently deliver leadership products that push the limits of high-performance computing,” said Dr. Lisa Su, chair and CEO, AMD. “Being a lead HPC customer for TSMC’s N2 process and for TSMC Arizona Fab 21 are great examples of how we are working closely together to drive innovation and deliver the advanced technologies that will power the future of computing.”

“We are proud to have AMD be a lead HPC customer for our advanced 2nm (N2) process technology and TSMC Arizona fab,” said TSMC Chairman and CEO Dr. C.C. Wei. “By working together, we are driving significant technology scaling resulting in better performance, power efficiency and yields for high-performance silicon. We look forward to continuing to work closely with AMD to enable the next era of computing.”

Supporting Resources

Learn more about AMD EPYC Processors



About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn and X pages.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as AMD’s partnership with TSMC; next-generation AMD EPYC™ processors to be taped out and brought up on the TSMC advanced 2nm process technology and being on track to launch next year; AMD’s data center CPU roadmap; and 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ CPU products being planned for shipment later this year, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: Intel Corporation’s dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices; Nvidia’s dominance in the graphics processing unit market and its aggressive business practices; competitive markets in which AMD’s products are sold; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; AMD’s ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; loss of a significant customer; economic and market uncertainty; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyberattacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software, memory and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD’s internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD’s products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; efficiency of AMD's supply chain; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD’s ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; long-term impact of climate change on AMD’s business; impact of government actions and regulations such as export regulations, tariffs and trade protection measures; AMD’s ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals related provisions and other laws or regulations; evolving expectations from governments, investors, customers and other stakeholders regarding corporate responsibility matters; issues related to the responsible use of AI; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD’s notes, the guarantees of Xilinx’s notes and the revolving credit agreement; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or strategic investments on AMD’s business and AMD’s ability to integrate acquired businesses, such as ZT Systems; impact of any impairment of the combined company’s assets; political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of technology license purchases; AMD’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and AMD’s stock price volatility. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad5a4173-91fc-43cf-9833-8feeea9330e1

Contact: Aaron Grabein AMD Communications (737) 256-9518 aaron.grabein@amd.com Liz Stine AMD Investor Relations +1 720-652-3965 liz.stine@amd.com

AMD Achieves First TSMC N2 Product Silicon Milestone "AMD Chair and CEO, Dr. Lisa Su and TSMC Chairman and CEO Dr. C.C. Wei holding a wafer of the next gen AMD EPYC CPU, codenamed 'Venice' produced on the TSMC advanced 2nm (N2) process technology."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.