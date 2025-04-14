Lithium Argentina to Release First Quarter 2025 Results on May 14, 2025

ZUG, Switzerland, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Argentina AG (“Lithium Argentina” or the “Company”) (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) will release its first quarter 2025 earnings results after market close on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 results on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 10:00am ET. The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at www.lithium-argentina.com

Webcast Details:

Event Title: Lithium Argentina First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

Event Date: May 15, 2025

Start Time: 10:00am Eastern time (US and Canada)

Attendee URL:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/219717086

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina, in partnership with Ganfeng, operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and is advancing additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 778-653-8092

Email: Kelly.obrien@lithium-argentina.com

Website: www.lithium-argentina.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.