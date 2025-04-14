Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,306 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,226 in the last 365 days.

Lithium Argentina to Release First Quarter 2025 Results on May 14, 2025

ZUG, Switzerland, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Argentina AG (“Lithium Argentina” or the “Company”) (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) will release its first quarter 2025 earnings results after market close on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 results on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 10:00am ET. The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at www.lithium-argentina.com

Webcast Details: 
Event Title: Lithium Argentina First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call
Event Date: May 15, 2025
Start Time: 10:00am Eastern time (US and Canada)

Attendee URL:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/219717086

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina, in partnership with Ganfeng, operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and is advancing additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE.

For further information contact:
Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 778-653-8092
Email: Kelly.obrien@lithium-argentina.com
Website: www.lithium-argentina.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lithium Argentina to Release First Quarter 2025 Results on May 14, 2025

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more